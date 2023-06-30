Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has weighed in on the trending news about Davido and his numerous pregnant foreign side-chics

The movie star, in his reaction, noted that he wasn't the only public personality who had been adulterous

Yul, who had been in the news since last year for having a child outside of his marriage with his colleague Judy Austin seems set for some respite as attention shifts to singer Davido

Controversial actor Yul Edochie trends as he reacts to Davido's multiple side-chic scandals.

The movie star's reactions have stirred anger amongst his colleagues and netizens. They blast him for weighing in on the trending story about Davido impregnating multiple women despite being married.

Controversial actor Yul Edochie stirs reactions online as he reacts to Davido's multiple baby mama scandal. Photo credit:@yuledochie/@davido/@judyaustin

Yul, in a post shared on his Instagram page, wrote:

"Nobody good pass. Nobody holy pass. Everybody just hide their own, dey judge me since."

However, Yul comments about Davido have met stiff responses as even his colleagues, like Mike Godson and Sonia Ogiri, slam him for trying to draw parallels between his situation and that of Davido.

Sonia Ogiri wrote:

"Bro don't console yourself by justifying a wrongdoing with another wrongdoing. Plus, Davido's story is different from yours."

Yul's comment about Davido is coming weeks after he and Judy Austin had displayed different types of drama on Facebook, pretending to be fighting each other.

See Yul Edochie's post about Davido that sparked reactions online below:

See some of the other comments Yul's post about Davido's saga stirred

@onyinyechi__favour:

"Oga REST! Davido is still better than you, at least he did not marry a side hen. You no only cheat but you get mind colabi public property."

@affordable_dealss:

"People will continue to troll you until you say the exact thing your wife did to you to make you impregnate another man's wife.am curious about it."

@luxurydesignersforless:

"Nobody is holy but the difference between you and them is they respected their wives but you ridiculed yours."

@realtorijay:

"Bingo go back to your cage now!!!"

@officialugeed:

"Aren’t you shameless and petty for this post? You acting so juvenile. The way you reduced yourself to this level leaves me livid."

@generous_nuvie:

"U b cowwwww….open ur mouth waaaaaaaaah, u feel u are better ??at least David just got married he can give excuse of him not being ready, you were married for long , had a perfect family with matured kids u destroyed it once at of foolishness not even with a fresh girl but an old kangaroo (someone’s wife ) shame on u, for even posting this shame on you …foooolish goat."

@adornedbycheedah:

"At least, he didn’t marry behind his wife back ,he didn’t humiliate his wife openly."

@anndora_betty:

"Oga you should be ashamed. U want to compare yourself with Davido. What happens to be a good example to the young generation marriage?"

@unitmiliatry:

"Yul you’re far more better, you owned up your responsibility, you never asked her to abort the child, you’re a man! Ezedike 1."

@affordable_dealss:

"Yul is showing signs of depression . Stop bringing your case back and forth to your social media fans and followers. If you think what you did is right and you made the best decision then give yourself some peace. Stop washing your dirty linens outside."

Drama as clip of Yul Edochie and 2nd wife, Judy Austin fighting leaks, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his famous second wife, Judy Austin, were again in the news for the wrong reasons.

Weeks after Yul had made a comeback online after mourning his first son Kambili, there seems to be trouble brewing between the actor and his second wife, Judy, as a clip of the pair getting into a heated argument went viral online.

In the clip, the movie star accused Judy of being rude and condescending to him.

