Controversial Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, recently made a request to President Tinubu regarding IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Taking to social media, the movie star pleaded with Tinubu to release Kanu and went ahead to refer to himself as the president’s son

Yul’s request from Tinubu spread on social media and got many Nigerians sharing their hot takes

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has taken to social media to appeal to Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to release Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Recall that Kanu was arrested in Kenya in June 2021 and was later transferred to Abuja where he remained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

In a new development, the controversial movie star, Yul Edochie, took to social media to plead for his release.

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie begs Tinubu to free Nnamdi Kanu. Photos: @yuledochie, @mazinnamdikanu_official, @officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

On his Twitter page, Yul started out by showering praises on Tinubu before going ahead to beg for Kanu’s release.

The movie star referred to his plea to Tinubu as a humble request from his son.

He wrote:

“To our Leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @officialABAT GCFR. The Jagaban. A man who has fought for democracy for 3 decades, A builder & supporter of men & women. My President, please release Nnamdi Kanu. A humble request from your son, Yul Edochie.”

See his post below:

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie begs Tinubu to free IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu

Yul’s social media plea for Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu soon became a talking point for many netizens who shared their thoughts.

Read some of their comments below:

aniekanfranca:

“Please exchange Yul with Nnamdi Kanu we are tired of his shenanigan act.”

affordable_dealss:

“Odogwu has reduced himself to Odimegwu.”

Ekedokawisdom:

“If no be say Judy marry you we no go know say you mumu like this. Make them exchange u and Nnamdi Kanu abeg.”

donsinglefilms:

“God bless you Nwannem on this request...I humbly join voices with you to make the say request..MR PRESIDENT PLEASE RELEASE NNAMDI KANU!”

mightyboicomedy:

“Yes a humble request for all❤️❤️❤️.”

official_kitchenking:

“Seeking for pity.”

