Some Nigerian ladies are submitting eyepopping photos on Facebook for a contest that would see the winner get N100k

The contest requires the ladies to post photos showing them in very difficult and energy-sapping yoga postures

Fidelist Ozuawala, who is the organiser of the contest, told Legit.ng that he earlier performed the same exercise just like Tony Elumelu

Some Nigerian ladies are competing on Facebook by posting photos showing them in yoga postures.

The contest, which kickstarted on Wednesday, July 5, shows the ladies twisting their bodies to achieve difficult yoga postures.

The Nigerian ladies are performing exercises to win N100k. Photo credit: Facebook/Fidelis Ozuawala.

Source: Facebook

One of the entries seen shows a contestant named Debie Paul performing eye-popping yoga moves that got people talking.

Yet another contestant named Vannie Agnes wowed Facebook users with her incredible flexibility.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigerian ladies emulate Tony Elumelu in physical exercise

The winner of the yoga contest would go home with N100k. The organiser, Fidelis Ozuawala, told Legit.ng that he was inspired to emulate Tony Elumelu, a billionaire businessman who posted photos of his exercise routine.

Fidelis said:

"I organized it because it takes a lot to do what everyone else might find hard to do and people enjoys the views of what they can’t imagine is possible. From the amount of applause I got when I replicated Sir Tony Elumelu’s acrobatic posture, I figured out it’s good to also see what ladies could do. And I am awarding 100k to the best amongst them."

Reactions from Facebook users as Nigerians join Tony Elumelu in physical exercise

Erica Williams said:

"Omo I am just so impressed with this girls. Fidelis make sure u give this particular one something."

Isaac David Ohibor said:

"Waooo... This lady beat my imagination. I give it to her."

Ubana Wilson said:

"It's okay. Una win. I no do this one."

Mariam Bello said:

"I tried to do this yesterday. I heard kpa and I saw black. Thank God I later saw light. I thought I had died. For my life I no go try am again."

Man goes viral after performing acrobatic display

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man performed an incredible acrobatic display in public.

Just like a flash of lightning, the man leapt into the air and turned many times.

What amazed many people was that he landed on his feet like a cat.

Source: Legit.ng