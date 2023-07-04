Popular Nigerian singer, Portable’s wife, Omobewaji, has once again taken to social media to tension her haters

The young lady shared a heartwarming video of herself and Portable taking a walk and she accompanied it with a funny audio

In the audio, the couple likened themselves to Tom and Jerry and stated that they could not call anybody to settle fights for them

Controversial Nigerian musician, Portable, is once again in the news after his wife, Omobewaji, shared a new video to tension her haters.

Recall that the celebrity couple recently had numerous comments from critics after Portable welcomed a child with actress Ashabi Simple.

In a recent post, Bewaji took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself and Portable taking a walk.

Nigerians react as Portable's wife says their love is like Tom and Jerry. Photos: @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi, @tomandjerry

Source: Instagram

In the video, the couple appeared to be in high spirits as they ‘played love’ with each other. Not stopping there, Bewaji also accompanied the video with an interesting TikTok sound.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the audio, the speaker was heard taunting people who felt they would be called upon to settle fights. It was said that their relationship was like Tom and Jerry and they would not call on anybody to settle their fights.

“You think we will fight and call on you to settle our fight abi? We are Tom and Jerry, we can’t call you”, the speaker said.

See the viral video below:

Netizens react as Portable’s wife Bewaji likens their love to Tom and Jerry as she silences haters

Shortly after the video went viral, many Nigerians on social media shared their thoughts on it. Read some of their comments below:

Corygrafix:

“Portable get 4 wives n they all know each other. U wey be clean human being fine pass Portable dey educated pass Portable come still get Money u get only one wife n she still dey bug ur phone if u no come house b4 9pm. U no dey shame ??? ”

qten_gram:

“Love birds .”

_iampraizzy_:

“But e good make person Dey educated sha cos wetin be dis.”

paulco__jason:

“In life as a man just make money women are just goods the more money you get the more you can buy them.”

Portable Zazu proudly flaunts his bungalow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable Zazu left many talking over a video of his bungalow's exterior he shared online.

Portable, whose house is located at Sango Ota, Ogun state, was seen singing as he showed off his four foreign breed dogs while giving his fans different views of his home. Reacting, a fan said:

"The fact that this guy appreciates every big and little things God did for him, Makes me like him more NO FAKE LIFE ❤️."

Source: Legit.ng