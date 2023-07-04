Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has now updated fans on the much talked about birthday party of her two sons, Munir and Khalifa

The movie star’s children clocked three and one on June 29, 2023, and a huge party was thrown to celebrate them

Official photos from the huge celebration have now been posted online and many fans gushed over them

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has now left fans gushing over official photos from the much talked about birthday party of her two sons, Munir and Khalifa Nwoko.

On June 29, 2023, the movie star’s children both clocked the new ages of three and one and Regina bragged about throwing a big party for them.

In a new development, she took to Munir and Khalifa’s official Instagram pages to share photos from their huge celebration.

Fans gush over Regina Daniels' sons' birthday party photos. Photos: @princemunirnwoko, @princekhalifanwoko

Source: Instagram

The party which was obviously Spiderman themed showed the two celebrants rocking matching red outfits. Regina also wore a lovely blue ankara dress while her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, wore his signature white outfit with a traditional red cap.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

More photos also showed children at the party engaging in fun activities such as painting, jumping on bouncing castles, playing in the ball pit and more.

One of Regina’s step children, Sultan, was also spotted having a good time at the party with the older celebrant, Munir.

The official birthday party photos were accompanied by captions where Regina showed gratitude to those who came to celebrate with her sons.

Munir’s caption reads:

“It was a memorable THREE. I had fun like never before !!! Thank you to everyone that came to celebrate with us. And a big thank you to mama and papa @princekhalifanwoko my other half ❤️”

See the post below:

See more birthday party photos below:

Fans gush over official photos from Regina Daniels’ sons birthday party

Shortly after the birthday party photos were posted online, a number of fans took to the comment section to gush over how cute they were. Read some of the comments below:

glory_nalem:

“Striking resemblance between Sultan and Moon .”

Anthoniaagi:

“Cute boy happy birthday to you dear. Continue to age with abundant grace Amen .”

Mutoniedith63:

“Prince khalifa resembling his mama, so sweet .”

pretty_happy25:

“Cutie pie.”

st_monica_james:

“Oh my baby so cute ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

itscynthis:

“Cute boy moon.”

Laila Charani posts cute video with billionaire hubby Ned Nwoko in private jet

Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife, Laila Charani shared an adorable video with the billionaire, and it got Nigerians talking.

The couple who jetted out for what appeared to be a vacation, were seen, first in a private jet where Ned could be seen smiling for the camera.

The video which captured different scenes from the trip saw a happy and smiling Laila posing for the camera.

Source: Legit.ng