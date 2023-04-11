Popular Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille and actress Tomi Ojo have sparked dating rumours on social media over their recent post

The music and film star were spotted looking all cosy in their new Instagram posts including a video of Drille giving Tomi a peck on her head

The loved-up video of the celebrities soon made the rounds on social media and left fans asking questions about them

Talented Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille and actress Tomi Ojo, recently made social media headlines as fans wondered about their relationship with each other.

It all started when the singer and actress took to their individual Instagram pages to share snaps of them together.

On Tomi’s page, she posted a series of photos of herself with the Mavin artiste as well as a video of them looking cosy together while in an elevator.

In the elevator video, Tomi was making a video on her phone while the singer’s arm was over her shoulder before he leaned in to give her a romantic kiss on the side of her face.

In the caption of the post, the actress wrote:

“What have you done to me!!!”

Swipe to see the video below:

Johnny Drille on the other hand shared a video of himself and Tomi during what looked like a studio session as they both goofed around and mimed his new song.

The video ended with them giving each other a hug as they laughed together. See the clip below:

Nigerians react to loved-up display between Johnny Drille and Tomi Ojo

It did not take long for the photos and videos of the actress and singer to go viral on social media. As expected, it raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

Pretty_damie_:

“Awwwn they look cute together God when.”

flower______gyal:

“So this guy left me like this because of actress I go soon join nolly wood dey play .”

peaceey:

“Love to see oo”

naomidavid_:

“Are they dating ?”

mhizzbaybii:

“They are good friends abeg.”

Ksnjey:

“Abeg oo stop do nt break my heart, I have be crushing on him all my life @johnnydrille.”

Iamkaymilli__:

“Ahhh my crush off the market oya na .”

officialemerald__:

“Rub it in our faces”

msquaredizz_:

“God when?!! Am I a placard?! ”

bestybesst:

“She look like Tems.”

emerald_ritzy:

“I think say na Tems o.”

official_soliwest:

“I think say na Tems I for faint say dem don collect my spirit woman.”

Johnny Drille brags about Rush, Bloody Samaritan, other songs he mixed

Johnny Drille is one of the most underrated artists in the Nigerian music industry, even though he has a unique voice and lyrical content-filled songs.

In a statement via his official Twitter account, Johnny Drille opened up on his other achievement with other singers.

Johnny Drille revealed that he mixed and mastered Ayra Starr’s Bloody Samaritan and Rush, Ladipoe's Big Energy, Crayon’s Ijo Laba Laba, among others.

