Popular Nigerian skit maker Carter Efe decided to try to find out how much loved he is on Twitter

The singer shared a photo of himself with white powder all over his face and asked people to choose between going on a date with him and getting N1m

Twitter users didn't go easy on Carter Efe, as many people opted for the money and even chose to receive less than N1m

Popular Nigerian skit maker and singer Carter Efe finally knows what people think of him via a post he shared on his Twitter page.

The singer shared a hilarious photo of himself with his face covered in white powder.

Netizens react to Carter Efe's proposal on Twitter Photo credit: @carterefe

Source: Instagram

He captioned the tweet with a caption asking if people would rather go on a date with him or be N1m richer.

Carter Efe wrote:

"1million Naira or a date with me❤️"

View the tweet below:

Netizens react to Carter Efe's tweet

Many Twitter users chose the money over a date with the skit maker, some even offered to get less than N1m.

Read some comments below:

@Constance2570:

"Just 500 naira is enough boss."

@0Chynese:

"Date with your babe instead of you cater."

@Rickyslim4:

"1m every day, make you no come pack spit full my face."

@Wowplusnews:

"I will choose 1k."

@AwoyeFolarin:

"Weyrey gimme the 1million chikena "

@suicidefundz1:

"N10k "

@TaylorEndowed:

"God forbid bad things 1million Naira Abeg."

@ZeenatSuleiman:

"1 million Naira over you forever and ever."

@_teaban:

"Even with this amount of powder you still no dey get cattarh, CARTEREFE "

@esthertheexotic:

"If there's 500k, Abeg bring it ."

@chunyella:

"You because u will send more Dan one million "

@MakaveliYohanna:

"Omo you ugly sha, how person mouth and nose go large like this."

