Popular skit maker Carter Efe is in his money year as he just splurged millions on a new Benz

This comes just a few weeks after the comedian copped his Black Benz and bragged heavily on social media

With Carter's new car, a lot of questions have been raised amid the congratulatory messages

Popular skit maker Carter Efe has sparked reactions on social media with the new car he just bought himself.

The comedian, who in December 2022 bought his first Benz, splurged millions on another one just a few weeks later.

Carter Efe stirs reactions with new Benz Photo credit: @carterefe/@gossipmilltv

Carter's former Benz was a black one, and the skit maker has added a white one to his garage.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Carter's latest purchase

susan_ekpo:

"I am happy for him... I hope he is investing and setting up structures for the future e get y."

iam_craftboy:

"He upgraded it and sprayed it white colour."

b0y.emma:

"Congratulations to you Efe !! may God perfect mine this year too "

figo__1655:

"Congratulations and our own will be soon say amen if you believe "

donnyacewired:

"This car was upgraded i think."

mclioon1:

"Hmmm make una show us the way "

__kofoworola_:

"I say I Dey start to Dey do skit oo if you’re interested abeg let’s do "

dee_donpedro:

"The men are winning ooo, who’s their sugar mommy na which kind comedy una Dey do way una Dey buy Benz , why are the female comedians not buying Benz ??? Na only men dey industry."

symply_vianney:

"Because he’s a guy, no one will accuse him of sleeping around or lying. Anyways, ‍♀️‍♀️"

officially_kingcyrus007:

"There is no need of buying this car Efe, no fuc*king need when you don’t have your own building or roof on your head."

