Nigerian skit maker and singer Carter Efe has taken to social media with a final attempt fo clarify his age

The singer shared a photo of his passport showing that he is just a 21-year-old, as opposed to what people think

Carter also used the opportunity to brag about how successful he is despite his age

Popular Nigerian singer Carter Efe has urged people to take a break from questioning his age.

The skit maker finally showed off his passport to prove he was not lying about being 21.

Skit maker turned singer Carter Efe maintains he's 21 Photo credit: @carterefe

Source: Instagram

Beyond that, Carter also shared a photo with two young men, signed to his label, a sign of his successful career as a label owner.

The skit maker wrote:

"Who dey shout no label! Bro I’m just 21 years old and I can boldly say I blow two stars! Ish ish dey play."

View tweet below:

See Carter's passport below:

"If you nor still believe rest!"

Netizens react to Carter's tweets

@no1knowscheesom:

"Nice editing broski."

@toluadebajo2:

"Bro you’ve been 21 y/o for 2 years now."

@bosshikma:

"21 years old!! See your mouth."

@mister_ade5:

"Bros, i can’t be older than you in this life or the next."

@stanley1623:

"Just like African footballers. Btw it’s not even a big deal editing date of birth. Na only affidavit it requires."

@Irunnia_:

"The only difference between you and a 60 year old man is that you don’t have grey hairs. You probably look the same. So Mr. Carter Efe, i put it to you that there is no way in this world or the next that I’m older than you!"

@raycypherSf:

"Oga you dey lie, I no fit snr you for this life "

@solofficially:

"Wow, so young and rich. Kudos!"

@SamuelMikeEze:

"That your head alone is 27 years."

Fans react as Carter Efe releases new song with Skiibii and Berri Tiga

Nigerian comedian turned singer Carter Efe dropped a new single, Oluchi, featuring Skiibii and the upcoming act Berri Tiga.

Reacting to the song, netizens demanded whether the skit maker had properly settled the talents on his new music.

Carter Efe had a clash with Berri Tiga in 2022 over their viral Machala song, when the comedian accused Berri of wanting to take ownership of his song.

