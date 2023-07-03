A video showing four nurses having a good time and making some Amapiano moves has gone viral on TikTok

The nurses lined up to show off their dancing skills which varied in levels of flair

Many viewers who saw the video said they loved the dancing and chose their favourite dancer among them

An entertaining TikTok video that captured four nurses dancing together and rocking some Amapiano moves has become a viral sensation on the internet.

The nurses formed a line and took turns to display their dancing skills which ranged from impressive to hilarious.

Four nurses took turns to showcase their dance skills. Photo credit: defsnotrita

Four nurses dance youthfully

Many viewers who watched the video expressed their admiration and amusement at the dancing and selected their favourite dancer among the four.

Find the video of the four dancing nurses below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the dancing nurses below:

@chiomaiwu reacted:

"How the girl with bandana on her shoulders looks innocent but is d real Colos master."

@LomlEs said:

"I see yoUUUUUU! Colos Nurses!"

@Chisom464884 wrote:

"Fine joor, which one is first and second, all of una."

@prudykay commented:

"1st and 2nd understood the assignment."

@User22994225839551 also commented:

"The second nurse and her vibez are killing."

@AnthonyMario:

"The second nurse."

@Ucfresh5:

"Please tell the Second Lady lI said she is very beautiful,e make she never dey on coloS yet."

@jemina:

"Make he no inject me this one wey all of he na dey on Colos."

@Ejis-mico:

"I need that first girl,.. think like her."

@user47489497484:

"If them admit me for any hospit way I see any of diz girl ahswer I no dey go back house."

@dimples_yinda:

"The 3rd nurse is really on colos. The third one nailed it more , she is really on Colos."

@EjikeJonathan945:

"See fine fine galz and I'm looking for wife."

@Babygirl4life:

"The best of this colos challenge I have seen. I love your girls."

@Chiderabae:

"Nurse on colos we don enter one."

