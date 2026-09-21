Sweden operates a working holiday visa programme for young people aged 18 to 30, but only citizens of six specific countries can apply

Successful applicants must meet a set of financial, health, and documentation requirements before they can be granted a residence permit

One country on the list enjoys an exemption from a key requirement that all other eligible nationalities must fulfil

Sweden has outlined the conditions under which young foreigners can apply for a working holiday visa, and only citizens of six countries are eligible to do so.

According to Sweden's Migration Agency, the country has signed youth exchange agreements with Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea.

Sweden lists 6 conditions for eligible foreigners to get Working Holiday visa. Photo: getty

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Under these arrangements, nationals of those countries who are aged between 18 and 30 can live in Sweden for up to one year on a working holiday basis.

Who Qualifies for the Sweden Working Holiday Visa

1. To be granted a residence permit, an applicant must hold a valid passport

2. Be a citizen of one of the six countries listed in the agreement.

3. Age is a firm boundary, with the permit open only to those between 18 and 30 years old.

4. Financial readiness is also a core requirement. Applicants must show they have at least SEK 15,000 available when they first arrive in Sweden, an amount intended to cover initial living costs before they settle in.

5. They must also hold a return ticket to their home country or have enough money to purchase one.

6. Health insurance is another mandatory requirement. The policy must remain valid throughout the entire stay and must cover urgent medical care, hospitalisation, emergency dental treatment, and medical repatriation in the event that the holder needs to return home for health reasons.

Australian Citizens Receive One Key Exemption

Among the six eligible nationalities, Australian citizens stand apart in one notable way. Sweden's Migration Agency has confirmed that the health insurance requirement does not apply to Australians, meaning they are not obligated to hold comprehensive health coverage as a condition of their residence permit.

All other requirements, including proof of funds, a valid passport, and a return ticket, still apply to Australian applicants in the same way they do to nationals of the other five countries.

Citizens of countries not included in the youth exchange agreements, which cover the vast majority of African nations, are not eligible for the working holiday visa and would need to explore other visa pathways to work or live in Sweden.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng