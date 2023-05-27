Social media comedian Carter Efe sent netizens into a dungeon of laughter with a recent video of him circulating

The Instagram influencer was engaged in a live video call recently with an Oyinbo woman who was blunt with him

The live video call captured when the white lady boldly told Carter Efe that he looked like an old grandfather

Nigerian comic creator Carter Efe has brought some of his antics to the timeline lately, which has since sparked reactions online.

The one-hit wonder was seen on a live video call with an Oyinbo woman when he got embarrassed for his facial structure.

Oyinbo woman trolls Carter Efe Credit: @wahalanetwork

Source: Instagram

The Caucasian woman couldn’t hesitate to tell the comedian what she felt about his appearance when she pronounced that he looked like a grandfather.

Carter couldn’t let that slide, so he went on to ask her what she meant by her statement; the white woman maintained her grounds and explained that he looked like an old man.

Watch their video below

Nigerians react to Carter Efe’s live call with Oyinbo woman

parker_ojugo:

"Emotional damage ."

ninety_nine__plus_one:

"The girlfriend don see opportunity to break up."

wes___koo:

"And he neva comot cap o."

omoanawo:

"Bro you just make spark burn me for mouth jareee ."

oluwole_samuel_:

"Ahh ahh 7yrs dn add to Carter age in a Yr sharp sharp oga oo nah so una dey age."

djfalone:

"I thought he said he was 21 ?."

