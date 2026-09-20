Germany's Make It in Germany platform has outlined four specific steps that international skilled workers can follow to pursue employment in the country

The platform highlights high demand for qualified workers across healthcare, medical technology, hospitality, and education sectors

Foreign applicants can use a Quick-Check tool to assess their personal options for working and living in Germany before applying

Germany has laid out four clear steps that foreign nationals can take to explore and secure job opportunities in the country, targeting skilled workers looking to build careers abroad.

The guidance, published on the official Make It in Germany platform, applies to professionals across several in-demand fields. Germany is particularly seeking qualified workers in healthcare, medical technology, the hotel and gastronomy industry, and the education sector.

Germany lists 4 ways foreigners can find job opportunities in the country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How to Start Your Job Search in Germany

The platform outlines the following steps for prospective applicants:

1. The first step is to research specific profession profiles through the Federal Employment Agency's Berufenet database, which provides detailed information on job responsibilities and career prospects. Note that this resource is currently only available in German.

2. The second step involves using the Quick-Check tool available on the Make It in Germany website. This tool helps prospective workers evaluate their personal eligibility and understand what living and working in Germany could look like for them specifically.

3. Third, applicants are encouraged to explore the platform's dedicated job search section, which offers practical guidance and tips on how to navigate the German employment market.

4. The fourth and final step is to apply directly through job listings featured on the Make It in Germany portal, which also provides advice on how to put together a strong application tailored to German employer expectations.

In-Demand Sectors for International Workers

Germany's need for skilled international labour spans a broad range of professional fields. Healthcare and medical technology represent particularly urgent areas, with hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities requiring trained personnel. The hospitality industry, covering hotels and restaurants, is equally active in recruiting abroad, as is the educational sector.

The Make It in Germany platform serves as a central resource for foreigners considering a move to Germany for work, providing tools, listings, and guidance all in one place to simplify what can otherwise be a complex process.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng