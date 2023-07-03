Ace actor and entertainer Charles Okocha and singer Portable have sparked reactions online after a clip of them clashing on the street went viral

In the viral clip, both entertainers were seen showing off a lot of bravado without any major confrontation happening

However, both entertainers gave a good account of their razz comical madness with Mr Phenomenal on one side and Zazu the Babu on the other; it is quite a hilarious watch

A video clip of controversial Nigerian singer Portable Zazu seems to have finally met his match as he is in a heated confrontation with actor Charles Okocha aka Mr Phenomenal.

In the viral, the pair nearly took each other's heads off as they square on the streets of Lokoja. The clip has got people talking as they try to determine who the craziest is and who would win if they got in a real fight.

Video of controversial singer Portable and ace comic actor Charles Okocha getting in a heated confrontation on the streets goes viral. Photo credit: @charles_okocha/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The video has sparked hilarious comments online. The was hailed as the battle between Igbo's Madman vs Yoruba's Werey.

One of the catchy parts of the clip was when Charles Okocha's hype man warned him that they were picking a fight with the wrong person.

Watch the viral face-off between Zazu and Charles Okocha below:

See the comments the viral clip sparked online

@mc_chibex:

" Did Portable say Mr. Filomina?"

@valeria_v.a.l.e.ria:

"Pure madness on a Monday morning."

@paulcleverlee:

"Wahala doesn’t even respect mondays."

@tksparkle:

"Oh lawd.. The fvcking combo we didn't see coming and we didn't know we needed.. which Kain oh my goodness, Phenomenal wahalah be dis bikonu."

@okaforchioma_:

"Omg this two .. How you chose Mr zoo and not expect drama."

@evabeautie_touch:

"This hype man is the main problem here."

@vtm_vibez:

"You too dey speak English I go school but."

@radiogad:

"Oh my goodness why u gotta fight a man that lives in the Zoo."

@ify_tagb:

"Mr Pliomina in portable voice, but that hyper man can add fuel to the fire with style aswear row God na today Una know say Una pick the wrong fight abi ok na."

@girllikelubia:

"You too Dey speak English talk small small."

@wilsonosara_art:

"Which kind hype man be this dem wan beat ur Oga, u Dey shout WE GLOBAL NOW."

Charles Okocha goes gaga as his daughter gets offered Fufu by maids, clip trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous funny Nollywood actor and hype man Charles Okocha has left many laughing online after a clip of him gaga at the sight of a bowl of fufu given to his daughter, Mercy.

The actor, prevalent for his weird American accent, accused his maid of trying to poison his daughter by giving her fufu and Oha soup to eat.

However, as much as Charles was against his daughter eating the fufu, his daughter was quite defiant in her desire to eat the delicacy as she told her dad that she was craving it.

Source: Legit.ng