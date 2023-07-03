Famous Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola recently went online to seek public advice after she received some vile messages on WhatsApp from an unknown person

The actress, in the post shared on her page, disclosed that the person threatened her with death after accusing her of being a beggar

Foluke Daramola is quite famous for her humanitarian and philanthropic activity, especially to veterans in the movie industry

Popular Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola has sparked reactions online after she cried out for help and advice on handling a situation of threat to her life.

Foluke revealed in a post on her social media page some messages she received from an unknown man, Emmanuel Ajibade, on WhatsApp.

In the screenshot of the messages sent to the actress, the unknown man called Foluke a 'Yeyebrity' whose end was near and bound to be bad.

The unknown man also described Foluke as a pauper who begs to feed herself through crumbs given to her by some wealthy people.

Emmanuel also called the actress other unprintable names. In response, Foluke Daramola took to her social media page to seek advice on how to handle the situation.

See the post of a man threatening Foluke Daramola below:

See the comments that Foluka Daramola's post stirred online

@veevogee:

"It’s how people just sit down in their house and choose to put themselves in trouble. He can’t even spell “quote”."

@ifeco153:

"Thank God say no be IGBO person kos the next thing na too accuse obidient of threat to life kos anything IGBO na obidient do am."

@cruisewitheze:

"He say na coate me . Na mostly illiterate dey get this kind mind. They took dey vex for successful women."

@i_am_onyi_empire:

"Wahala be like David and him baby mamas, always dragging."

@mojadesola_ola:

"All this is base on ENTITLEMENT..imagine a grown man insulting someone because she didn’t help him."

@iamjudenj:

"Send the person Money, Make hin see food chop fess! Na hunger dey cos all this things."

@spending007:

"Wetin una expect when u all take SM serious.. Since the day I saw one mental man in my area on Instagram dragging with people and some people here support him.. That was the day I know most people on SM are not normal.. Especially people that always comment SM is house for madness."

@tosinjuls:

"Frustrated people that need therapy to fix the chaos in their lives."

Foluke Daramola opens up on 1st marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that actress Foluke Daramola had to cut her sim on her first husband's request on her wedding night because he was controlling.

Speaking with the ladies of Your View on TVC about red flags in relationships, the movie star added that she saw the signs of abuse, like anger and monitoring her every move, but she still decided to get married.

The decision to tie the knot came from the actress' friends getting married, and her ex-hubby was also putting pressure on her.

