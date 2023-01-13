A video of actors Zubby Micheal and Charles Okocha has sparked funny reactions as the latter was nabbed eating fufu

Charles, who is known for forming ‘Americana’ tried to run away when he was caught by Zubby as he said it was the situation of things that made him eat it

In another clip in the video, Zubby could be seen threatening to take Charles to the police station as he added that they caught him ‘fufu handed’

Nigerian actor Charles Okocha has shared a funny video of him and his colleague Zubby Michael on his Instagram page.

The hilarious video showed Charles eating some wraps of Fufu when Zubby unexpectedly walked in on him.

Charles Okocha says situation of things made him eat fufu. Credit: @zubbymicheal @charlesokocha

Zubby could be heard saying Charles had earlier bragged to him about not eating local dishes as the latter tried to escape.

Upon being nabbed by Zubby, Charles, who is known for forming ‘Americana’ admitted it was not his fault as the situation around him warranted it.

Towards the end of the video, Zubby could be heard threatening to take his colleague to the police station.

Sharing the video, Charles wrote:

“I had to eat it cuz of the situation around me blame it on the enviro #tbt”

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of Charles Okocha eating Fufu

See some of the reactions below:

bimboademoye:

"Just telling him you were snacking on it . Simple !!!. ."

ashagangali:

"Brah you’re too Fresh for this type of Native soup, stop playing ."

abayomifagbodun:

"He always denied Nigeria food and he can’t do without Nigeria food igwe 2pac we don’t want to see you here in California again."

henri_anario:

"The hype man is something else. He said, " Highs got caught fufu-handed." ."

ttatniggiejonz:

"You was caught fufu handed bruh ."

expense_developer:

"You're going to The police station right now. ."

monagucciofficial:

"it’s the hype man for me !! “Nigga got caught fufu handed”…. Bruh!!"

