Ace Nollywood actor Charles Okocha has sparked reactions online after a clip of him reacting to the food his beautiful daughter was given to eat by his maids went viral

Charles went haywire at the sight of a bowl of Fufu and Oha Soup placed in front of his phenomenal daughter, Mercy

The comic actor did not allow his daughter to eat the fufu even though Mercy told him that she was craving the local delicacy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Famous funny Nollywood actor and hype man Charles Okocha has left many laughing online after a clip of him going gaga at the sight of a bowl of fufu given to his daughter, Mercy.

The actor, who is prevalent for his weird American accent, accused his maid of trying to poison his daughter by giving her fufu and Oha soup to eat.

A viral clip of Charles Okocha beating his maids for giving his daughter fufu trends. Photo credit: @charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

However, as much as Charles was against his daughter eating the fufu, his daughter was quite defiant in her desire to eat the delicacy as she told her dad that she was craving it.

Okocha, in his rebellion, ended up throwing the food away while going after his maid for trying to kill his daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the hilarious clip below:

See how netizens reacted to Charles Okocha's video fighting his maid for giving his daughter fufu

@amarakanu:

"It’s still your phenomenal daughter for me. Stays unbothered ."

@jaytee_yna:

"Somebody call 911 ."

@realwarripikin:

"Mama can you see me ?."

@emmychris_vocalz_:

"PHENOMENAL FUFU…It’s not my fault she told me she was craving for FuFu that’s why I brought it for her."

@iamunstoppabble:

"Na this hype man tire me . He say call the paramedics."

@sabitalk1:

"The girl shocked say which kind werey father be this? Na like this everybody papa dey do? phenomenal daughter we loooorrrr you."

@rhude_gyal.kira:

"Who heard what that guy with the fufu said? “ phenomenal ur food don ready ooo “

@nikkidibbles:

"She kuku know her papa, nothing surprises her again."

@fiokee:

"We dun eat fuuufuuu , we only eat swallow everyday."

Actor Charles Okocha storms daughter’s boarding school with his squad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actor Charles Okocha doesn’t joke around when it comes to his daughter, which is evident in videos occasionally shared online.

Just recently, the doting dad stormed his daughter’s boarding school along with some of his squad members.

In his usual fashion, Okocha made sure to create a little scene upon setting eyes on his daughter. The young lady, however, appeared slightly dull, and he proceeded to lock her in a warm embrace.

Source: Legit.ng