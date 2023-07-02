Big Brother Naija Phyna penned an open letter to the organisers of the reality show, days after criticising them on social media

Phyna was grateful for the Big Brother Naija platform; according to her, it helped her start a new chapter

She appreciated her fans, who have continued to show their unwavering support despite the challenges she has faced

Winner of Big Brother Naija season 7, Ijeoma Otabor, best known as Phyna, recently sent a touching letter to her fans and producers of the reality TV show.

Recall that the lifestyle influencer was involved in a messy episode at the start of the Big Brother Naija reunion show.

BBNaija Phyna looking sizzling in her beauty and elegance

Source: Instagram

In her open letter, Phyna thanked the Big Brother Naija platform for helping her start a new chapter in her life and enabling her to achieve a number of great things.

She expressed gratitude to her fellow ex-housemates and emphasised how their varied personalities and common experiences helped her embrace vulnerability and value life.

Phyna also thanked her supporters, recognising their essential contribution to her success on the show. She noted how very appreciative she was to God for bestowing on her such dedicated fans.

"From the very moment I received my email, I knew a new chapter was about to begin, and that Is my BECOMING.

Becoming for me isn’t about arriving somewhere or achieving a certain aim. I see it instead as a means of evolving, a way to reach continuously towards a better self, and that’s what @bigbronaija | @multichoice_group platform has given me, and I’m most grateful for that amongst other things

I’m grateful for the amazing competitions(Housemates) I had on the show, you all had me on my toes, you made me vulnerable.

Phynation!!! Odogwu Phynation!! You guys are a blessing, I can’t thank God enough for the gift of you, you kept me in there the longest and gave me the win, please also know that Every situation is a gift, and without situations we would not grow, it’s about it be bumpier but we will get it.

It’s not gonna be an easy ride, being in the public eye also comes with challenges but I’m gonna face it all with my full chest.

Who deeeey??

See her post below

Phyna’s fans applaud her

The Reality TV star’s fans appreciated their idol for taking a great step in understanding her mistakes. See their comments:

come2jane:

"A queen that is reigning with her crown on her head, We are proud of u till date. U will continue to advance, expand and grow beyond the walls of any confined space. God who took David from a shepherd boy to a king is still God yesterday and forever. Always remember where he brought u from. A heart or gratitude like urs will always have what to celebrate. Men will continue to see the goodness of God in ur life and u will see it too. U will not lack. The eyes of d evil ones are completely blinded toward u. God is taking u higher, no weapon formed against u shall prosper , God will guide and protect all dat concerns u. Everyone who blesses u is blessed. Men will favour u Becos u hv find favour with God. Ur days are of joy and progress. I love and celebrate u. Keep shocking d world with how big ur God is and breaking every limitations. God is ur source."

incrediblelooks:

"You will get my support 1 million time again and again. Keep being unusual love you always."

symply_jamine:

"Who deeeeeeeeeeyyyyyy!!!!!. I can't help being emotional. The truth actually is, BBN S7 would have been a real boring show without Phyna in it. Let's not drag it. She merited the win. We love you Phyna and we will always do. Thanks for being on the show, thanks for the whole drama, thanks for winning, and thanks for being you. Phyna D Elephant ❤️. First time I had a fave, and a celebrity fave . First time I votedand first time I dragged people on SM❤️. We forever love you."

leticia_emefa:

"Awwww watching this brings so much nostalgiaI bless God for giving us the gift of youYou are so special Queen and we are here to ride the tides with you until forever. Phynation is not just a fanbase but a family, Forever to go our love❤️."

Source: Legit.ng