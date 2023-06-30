A young bride has caused a stir on social media after she was spotted cooking food using her teeth

The bride, in viral photos shared on Twitter, was seen lifting a pot using her teeth with her hands placed at her back

Reacting to the photos, a Twitter used shed more light on the traditional practice in Bemba

A bride has gone viral on social media after she was spotted cooking using her teeth as her hands on her wedding day.

The photos made the rounds online, with many netizens wondering why she preferred to use her teeth rather than her hands.

Bride cooks with her teeth on wedding day Photo credit: AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Throwing light on the incident, a woman identified as @DonCorleANN revealed that it was a traditional practice in the Bemba community in Zambia.

According to her, it proves that a woman can still take care of her husband even if she loses her limbs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The tweet quickly gained attention on social media and many netizens shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Most of the netizens however criticized the tradition, referring to it as outdated and oppressive.

Reactions trail photos of bride cooking with her tweet.

@Being_Adaa said:

“Got to appreciate that I'm a Nigerian bc how I wan take bring pot down from fire with my teeth fgs.”

@SomtoAnierobi reacted:

“It definitely is. WTH? Did they make the man so something to prove he'll always be able to take care of the family?”

@Chisomlbedu commented:

“Ha Nawa oo. Thank God this is not practised in Naija. How and where will I start from to bring pot down?”

@Marketer said:

“I won't be surprised to see it's men that introduced this yeye tradition.”

@omolara reacted:

“I just want to know why the whole community is preparing for women loosing limbs. What activities were they into in the Old days abeg?”

@Edidionglkpat reacted:

"Should a woman lose her limbs, she can still cook and take care of the husband" the same husband that is infact intact. Thank God I'm Nigerian.”

@raytony001 reacted:

“It's all about food for African men. Even after the loss of limb, na food be their main concern. E no go better for culture and tradition founded on patriarchy. Why not ask the man to use his teeth to hunt animals Incase he loses his limb.”

@GangstaPeezay commented:

“Then we're shocked with intense horror when a husband leaves a sickly wife. FORGETTING we are teaching men to only value women who 'do-it-all' regardless & anything else is a liability. In sickness and in health is only applicable for women. Miss me with that mess.”

@AustinRVXT said:

“This is why crumbling many aspects of African culture which is actually: SLAVERY should be everyone's fight.”

@eekilaitoko reacted:

“In most cases iam really for tradition and culture but there are some things in this word I really don't understand and I really refuse to understand and support. Couldn't be me but to each his own I guess.”

See the post below:

Bride asked to cook for huge crowd on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lovely video shared on TikTok shows a new bride showing off her cooking skills on her wedding day. Dressed in her wedding dress, the bride was taken to the kitchen and asked to prove her strength in domestic chores.

In the video, she stood amid other women who watched her diligently to make their assessments. She was also asked to turn a pot of fufu (pounded yam or cassava) that was placed in front of her.

The act was to fulfil some marital rites traditionally. She collected the spatula, and to the surprise of everyone present, she turned the fufu very energetically until the women shouted and praised her for doing an excellent job. The video has attracted many comments from netizens who aired their opinion of such marital rites.

Source: Legit.ng