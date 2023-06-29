Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Bella Okagbue, revealed the moment she knew that she had made the right choice with her boyfriend Sheggz

The dark-skinned model explained how she did not adhere to her family despite their opposition to their relationship

According to Bella, she was chastised by her family and urged to focus on her brand, which was difficult for her

The Big Brother Naija Level Up lovebirds Bella and Sheggz stunned their fans and netizens as they shared the lovely progress of their relationship since they left the house.

During the recent BBNaija reunion held on Wednesday, June 29, Bella spoke about how she and her partner focused on their love and relationship immediately after the show despite obstacles from the various families.

BBNaija Bella speaks on relationship with colleague and former housemate Sheggz Credit" @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

The dark-skinned beauty disclosed that her family didn't support the display of affection she and Sheggz did during the reality TV Show. And when she came out of the house, her team asked her not to talk about her relationship during her media tour, which was quite difficult for her.

According to Bella, they never doubted what they felt for each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"From the family I am from, all those things like kissing I did on the show are not allowed. I am meant to be a proper good girl.

"I was briefed to focus on my brand as soon as I got out of the house. I thought Sheggz didn't really like me because I had no idea why my family said so.

"At that point, I had no doubt about what we shared; I knew what I felt for him, and he knew what he felt for me.

"After the first day of the interview, I decided to leave things as they were. I came out of the house, and my family said I lost my home training because I was following man and kissing in the house," she said in parts.

See her video below

Netizens gush at Bella's confession

Many who came across the video gushed at the lovely duo and wished for the bond to strengthen. See their comments below:

@joyatop:

"The fact that they faced so many challenges and hatred yet they survived and are thriving. I'm so proud of them."

@Toebhee:

"I'm proud of them. 2 Well Brought up individuals ❤️❤️ I wish you my people the best."

@ChisomIweajunwa:

"Love my beautiful people..so cute."

@Claudet43678682:

"Let the singles, singlets n singletons breath biko."

@NgoziOk60953032:

"My only surviving ship since Mina, Ozone, Peria & Khoyemi mudded me."

Sheggz opens up on how Bella refused to sleepover at his place

Bella and Sheggz, who found love during their stay in the Big Brother house, managed to keep their relationship after the show.

In a live chat with fans, Sheggz spoke about renting an apartment in Ikoyi after he learned from Phyna that Bella's residence was located there.

He also spoke about how he and a vendor planned a surprise for Bella in October 2022 and kept it all a secret. Sheggz, who is also a footballer, revealed how Bella refused to sleep over at his place because she was still scared of her mum.

Source: Legit.ng