A woman who was could not read nor write at 16, graduated with a first class degree in social work

She overcame dyslexia, ADHD and the loss of her father with the help of her mum

She also learned British Sign Language and works on a disability team to help other children who face similar challenges

A 26-year-old woman who could not read or write at 16, has achieved a remarkable feat by earning a first class honours degree in social work from Glasgow Caledonian University.

Chloe McRoberts, who struggled with dyslexia, ADHD and the loss of her father at a young age, overcame multiple challenges and barriers to pursue her dream of helping others.

She said class was frustrating because she could not understand lessons. Photo credit: @pubity

Source: TikTok

She told BBC Radio Scotland how she left school without any qualifications and had to start from scratch at a council-funded project that taught her the basics of literacy and numeracy.

She said:

“I always had problems in the classroom, without just it being reading and writing and numbers. My behaviour was quite erratic and I was later diagnosed with ADHD [attention deficit hyperactivity disorder].”

She added:

“It was like things made sense inside my head but coming out and producing the work, it just didn’t make sense. It built up so much frustration inside of me.”

Gradually gaining confidence

With the support of her mum and the Learning Shop project, she gradually gained confidence and skills and enrolled in college courses that led her to university.

She said:

“I knew I had the drive [to go to university] but it did seem so far away. It took me over 10 years to get there. I am proud of myself, most definitely.”

At university, she excelled in her studies and also learned British Sign Language to communicate with deaf people.

'My Dad would be proud'

She now works on a disability team that helps children across several schools and hopes to support other young people who face similar difficulties as she did.

She said:

“I believe my dad will be incredibly proud of me too and I believe he’ll be there with us. It’ll be an amazing, amazing day.”

She will receive her degree at a graduation ceremony later this week, marking the end of a long and inspiring journey.

