Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye took to social media to narrate a difficult moment she experienced lately

In an Instagram Live video, the movie star told her fans and followers how she mistakenly deleted one of her online movie projects

The actress went on to blame it on exhaustion from working back-to-back at several film locations just to satisfy her viewers

Popular Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye has called the attention of her fans online by opening up about how work has been difficult for her lately.

During an Instagram Live session, the screen talent talked about the challenges she faced recently for one of her online movie series.

Bimbo Ademoye breaks down in tears over work stress Credit: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

She claimed that when attempting to share the next episode of her popular comedy film, Sibe, when she accidentally deleted the previous one, which had over 400k views.

Ademoye explained the errors and tiredness from working nonstop on numerous film shoots.

Despite her frustration as a result of the terrible situation, Bimbo made it clear that she was not looking for pity.

The Screen Diva recognised the difficulties she experienced, emphasising that she works harder despite the impediments thrown her way by the devil.

She, however, went on to encourage her fans to support her work.

Nollywood colleagues and netizens react to Bimbo's outcry

Legit.ng captured the reactions of netizens, including Adesua Etomi, Sola Sobowale, and Nancy Isime, who consoled Bimbo Ademoye. See their comments below:

nancyisimeofficial:

"Sorry Boo."

adesuaetomi:

"Awww my baby, Pele. We go run am again. Love you plenty."

official_mercyeke:

"My love please be strong , you are a survivor ❤️everything will be fine."

iambisola:

"Awww Raburomiiii don’t worry I’ll watch it 72times."

ehis_perfect:

"Big sis ❤️❤️❤️ don’t worry Devil is a learner oooooo . We would watch it again and again and share and it would even surpass the former numbers . We gat ❤️ you don’t worry."

theonlychigul:

"We gat you mama...it will have more views than before, watch! God will help us. Ekwensu wu ewu."

bukunmioluwasina:

"You scared me o. ‍♀️ Please don't cry. We won't get tired of watching and rewatching either!!! You that would still someday be having 1M views in a day. By then, you would look back at this video, laugh and be like “...,Was I really crying cos I deleted 400k views here” . So, ‍♂️please bring back our happy and crazy SIBE!!. The one we subscribed for is not a crier like me‍♀️ Her job is to make us laugh o."

