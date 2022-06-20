Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye had an unusual way of celebrating her dad on the occasion of Father’s Day

The movie star took to her Instagram page with a video showing the moment she played a pregnancy prank on her dad

Fans, colleagues and other social media users had different things to say about the hilarious video

Nollywood movie star Bimbo Ademoye got extra playful with her dad as she celebrated him on Father’s Day.

Instead of a ‘mushy’ social media post, the movie star took a different route and played a pregnancy prank on her old man.

Bimbo Ademoye pranked her dad on Father’s Day. Photo: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on her page, Ademoye was spotted receiving a phone call as her dad prepared to take her to the hospital.

Moments after the man got into the car, she mentioned pregnancy in the middle of her phone conversation and this caught her dad’s attention.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The dad immediately became worried as he held on to his daughter and asked what was really going on.

Ademoye’s dad was also quick to mention how he has always preached against having children out of wedlock.

However, the actress was quick to quench the fire as she hilariously informed her dad that it was just a prank.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

elle emi said:

"Lmao...All these fake pranksters should comman see what they call Prank. Reactions and expressions are real, making it more funny. Happy Fathers' Day Daddy Bimbo."

thephenomenal_girl said:

"Happy Father's day Daddy, we are so blessed to have you. May you live long for us."

t.o.I.u_akinwole said:

"Your dad was just showing multiple emotions at once. You really got him."

just _labisi said:

"Lmao. This has to be the best video I'm watching today cause..."

propertywey_homes said:

"How she pulled this out was so beautiful. She was trying hard not to spill it out that it was a prank but her dad is so funny."

adanze_h said:

"My dad will still run a pregnancy test even after confirming it's a prank."

Chioma celebrates Davido on Father’s Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chioma wished the father of her child, Davido, a happy Father's Day celebration as she shared a video on Instagram.

Ifeanyi's mother also offered prayers for the Jowo crooner on her Insta stories, asking for God's blessing on him.

Many Nigerians took to social media with mixed reactions as some said that they loved that Chioma used the words "for us”

Source: Legit.ng