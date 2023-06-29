Actress Tonto Dikeh has thrown her weight behind singer Davido amid claims of him impregnating two ladies

Tonto, who shared a picture of Davido and Chioma taken during his performance in Qatar, said the DMW label boss could do no wrong in her eyes

She further expressed her love for the singer and Chioma, but her statement has sparked massive criticisms

Popular actress and politician Tonto Dikeh is making headlines after she declared her support for music star David Adeleke Davido as he continued to trend on social media over claims of him impregnating two ladies.

Legit.ng previously reported that an American lady Anita and a French lady Ivanna Bay shared different details to back up their allegations against the singer.

However, while some netizens have repeatedly criticised Davido over the allegations, Tonto Dikeh stood out as she expressed her undying love for the Unavailable singer and his wife, Chioma Rowland, also known as Chef Chi.

Tonto also shared a photo of the couple taken during Davido’s performance in Qatar while stating that the singer can do no wrong in her eyes.

"There are people who can do no wrong in your eyes… And you are one of them, Love and light My Gee @davido Wish you both strength @thechefchi."

Netizens criticise Tonto Dikeh for saying Davido can do no wrong

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the actress' post, see them below:

queen_glowray:

"Why didn’t you extend such love and light when your ex ch£ated on you, rather dragging him all over the internet for years. ."

portia_bunmi:

"Coming from someone that has embarrassed every man she has ever been with for cheating? You don't deserve it but chioma does huh... Interesting."

preshlenas:

"Na why no man dey ever gree stay with tonto. She no get sense. I like her but she’s obviously two faced!"

naa.sipping.mocha:

"This is ridiculous, her 2min man didn't do a 1/4 of what davido did and she dragged him for yearsss! Now she's consigning rubbish."

barbarahonnah:

"But when Churchill and Kpokpogari did it to her she set off the internet ‍♀️‍♀️ hypocrisy."

official_humble_:

"You drag your own man , but your sending love and light to davido lmao ndi mmadu shaa."

Davido breaks silence

Legit.ng reported that Davido stirred reactions with his first social media post after an American lady, Anita, and a French lady, Ivanna Bay, claimed he impregnated them.

In what seems to be a subtle response to the two ladies, Davido shared the poster of his song "Unavailable" on his Instastory as he continued to promote it.

Unavailable is a hit song on the DMW label boss' new Timeless album, which he dropped shortly after returning to social life.

