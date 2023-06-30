Nigerian Nollywood veterans Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Chioma Chuwkuka, and Uche Jumbo had a good time together recently

The celebrated movie queens left many gushing after the beautiful time they spent marking their Slallah break

Many who watched the video the viral video were quick to point out that the actresses were ageing backward and radiating in beauty

Nollywood's old-time stars, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Chioma Chuwkuka, and Uche Jumbo, had an amazing time during the just-concluded Sallah break.

A lovely video shared by Chioma Chuwkuka on social media showed the beautiful moment the five ladies had to commensurate with the Muslim celebration.

Rita Dominic, Uche Jumbo, Chioma Chukwuka, Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw spend their Sallah break together Credit: @iniedo, @chiomachukwuka

In the clip that tickled the hearts of many, the movie stars played the popular social media game of "passing the ball" to the person who possessed the listed qualities.

The actress used their wonderful time to tell their fans how they all related to and understood each other differently.

See their video below

Internet users react to Rita Dominic's video with the girls

Legit.ng captured some heartwarming reactions that the video stirred among fans. See them below:

