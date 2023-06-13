AMVCA-winning actress Bimbo Ademoye has stirred emotions online with a sweet post she made about her father

The Nollywood star, who shared a lengthy caption to celebrate her father as he turned a year older, couldn't help but gush over him

Bimbo Ademoye described her dad as the man who instilled in her all of the life principles that have brought her far in life, including being selfless, hardworking and having good morals

Award-winning Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has left many gushing with wild smiles as she celebrated her father's birthday.

Bimbo, recently crowned the best actress in a comic movie by the AMVCA, shared a lengthy post explaining how her dad has always been her go-to person to date, even as an adult.

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye shower encomium on her dad as he turns a year older. Photo credit: @bimboademoye

In her post, Bimbo described how her dad instilled great attributes and a human outlook on life in her personality.

She also shared how her dad has been her biggest support system throughout her life, even when her mum abandoned her and her siblings.

The Anikulapo called her father a "superhero without any ego."

Read an excerpt of Bimbo's post below:

"A hero without an Ego, there’s hardly any. If I could pause the whole world to celebrate you, I most definitely will. My super hero, My very own Superman, Spider-Man, Batman all in one."

Watch the fun video Bimbo shared to celebrate her dad's birthday:

See the reactions Bimbo's post celebrating her dad stirred online

@iambisola:

"Happy birthday our Daddyyy❤️."

@symply_tacha:

"Seee my people!!! Happy Birthday Daddy."

@mo_bewa:

"Happy birthday to my boo …thank you for all you do for the kids we love you ❤️more life in good health n wealth ….we need to give Bimbo aburo."

@officialzarah_:

"Awwww so cute,is your dad single? asking for a friend."

@enioluwaofficial:

"Happy birthday to Popsy! God bless Fathers, they really give it all."

@adesuaetomi:

"Happy birthday to our daddy."

@ayoitunu22:

"Happy birthday daddy thank you for giving the world the best my very forever favorite long life is certain."

@folagade_banks:

"Happy birthday to popsy ❤️❤️thanks for giving us Abimz❤️."

@sabigirlsfashion:

"Who else loves the way she hypes her dad? Proud Daddy's girl...."

@kachychikezie:

"Team daddy’s girls!!! Happy birthday dear daddy!!! May God keep you and preserve you."

@nancyisimeofficial:

"Happy Birthday Daddy Sibe."

@_taiwobankole:

"Happy birthday daddy❤️God keep and bless you sir."

@princessjecoco:

"Your real carbon copy."

