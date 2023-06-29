Controversial relationship therapist Blessing CEO has joined the trending story about renowned Afrobeat singer, Davido impregnating multiple ladies

Blessing CEO noted in a viral clip that Davido's legally married wife, Chioma, has been put through too much stress and pain by her husband at a very young age

The therapist further noted that Chioma has had to survive marital woes that even some older women wouldn't take; Nkiruka went on to ask Davido to stop disrespecting his wife

Famous Nigerian relationship therapist Blessing Nkiruka Ngozi, better known as Blessing CEO, has stirred emotions online with some comments she made about Davido and his wife, Chioma.

In a trending clip, Blessing CEO blasted Davido for not respecting his wife, Chioma, after news about the singer impregnating multiple women months after losing his first son, Ifeanyi.

Relationship counsel Blessing CEO trends online as she weighs in on the viral news about Davido and his new baby mamas. Photo credit: @davido/@officialblessingceo

Amidst the scandal of multiple women being pregnant, it was also revealed that Chioma is also with a child.

In reaction to the trending Davido topic, Blessing slammed the singer for not respecting his wife by getting other women pregnant.

The relationship therapist also noted that Chioma had been put through so much at a young age that even too many older women wouldn't survive.

Watch Blessing CEO's clip addressing Davido's multiple baby mama scandal:

See how netizens reacted to Blessing CEO's comments about Chioma being disrespected by Davido

@gabbysho24:

"Forget her flaws n listen to the message. She's right on this."

@tochi_lifestyle:

"Everybody is wiser when it’s not their story."

@_xdanie:

"Why the comparison? U for pass your message without mentioning Burna boy and Wizkid."

@callmeterez:

"Blessing is Spitting Facts this time. David, Please respect her a little by using protection. Protect yourself from STDs."

@princess_eko_11:

"Chioma knew what she signed up for, after becoming baby mama number three before wife, was she expecting a miracle to happen?"

@sidney_leo:

"This one still dey stand front of camera?"

@fairqueen_collections:

"She is right on this one but must they cheat?"

@asaroccor:

"How is ivd wey the wife just die you know wait one seconds hijack the man .... shutup pls make another sensible person talk dis talk...."

@thetunesoflagos:

"Na wa oh…person wey no get self respect dey advice David."

