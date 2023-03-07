Yul Edochie has taken to social media yet again to brag about his looks, and netizens were not having it

The actor tagged himself the king David of this generation as he gushed over how great he looks at 41

While some people agreed with the actor, a lot of people reminded him of how he ended up with his second wife, Judy Austin

Popular actor Yul Edochie is a fine man who does not hesitate to praise himself on social media.

In a post on his page, the actor shared a new photo, declaring that he's by far the best-looking 41-year-old yet.

The father of five took it up a step by tagging himself the king David of his generation and a man after God's heart.

Edochie wrote:

"41 never looked this beautiful. King David of our time. A man after God’s own heart."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's post

ebangha.ethel:

"The man with one legal wife n one illegal...u look sweet."

nonobaron:

"The struggle to remain relevant is real "

real_queen.vee:

"Bloggers should have been posting you back to back concerning your political career, but here your are allowing juju edit you away like she did your Career"

bre_tila:

"King of editing "

augusta_dimma:

"The freshest among them all... Forget Nwoke bu ODOGWU."

nkechuksemechete:

"A man with one pretty classy lady and one Asaba local production side chicken!!"

ngobekeei:

"You and your baby mama like photo editing too much."

Yul Edochie crowns himself as he tries to comfort ‘Obidients’

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie attempted to humour his fans and online community followers with a post on Instagram.

The former presidential aspirant shared a picture of himself and proceeded to crown himself as the most handsome man in Nigeria.

Edochie equally used the opportunity to usher his fans into March. Among staunch supporters of Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi, the movie star admitted that many people were not happy with the outcome of the presidential elections.

