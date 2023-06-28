Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to trend online for allegedly getting a US lady, Anita Brown, pregnant

After the news made headlines, some fans dug up lyrics from his Assurance song to Chioma after discovering Anita was mentioned in it

Anita also shared the song snippet on her Instagram stories, and it got many Nigerians reacting to the news

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, is back in the news after allegedly getting a US lady, Anita Brown, pregnant.

Recall that Anita had dragged the music star online after she reportedly got pregnant for him, and he tried to convince her to get rid of it.

In a new development, Nigerians on social media have linked the US lady to the DMW boss’ hit song for Chioma, Assurance.

Nigerians dig up Davido's Assurance lyrics, claim he also sang about US baby mama Anita Brown. Photos: @davido, @ninatheelite

After the news of Anita’s pregnancy went viral, some netizens discovered that her name was also mentioned in Davido’s Assurance lyrics.

A part of the lyrics from the 2019 hit song included words about telling Anita to go far away because he had found Chioma his lover.

Listen to the lyrics snippet below:

Anita Brown reacts as she gets linked to Davido’s Assurance song

After claims that Davido also sang about Anita in his Assurance song for Chioma, she took to her Instagram story to react to it.

The 29-year-old US businesswoman posted the music snippet on her page and seemed to be amused by it. See a screenshot of her post below:

Anita Brown reacts to claims that Davido also sang about her in Chioma's Assurance song. Photo: @ninatheelite

Nigerians react to Davido's lyrics about Anita in Assurance song

It did not take long for the snippet, where Anita was mentioned in Davido’s Assurance song, to go viral, and netizens shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

nafyluxe:

“Sofia laughing right now. I really pity Chioma.”

iamkerren_:

“Can you guys now see that girl wasn’t lying when she called Chioma Mrs endurance ”

evelyn____xx:

“Go faraway but you text her to dress s3xy and come akuko.”

khalifah__ty:

“I’m really glad Davido has met his match. She dey use MIKANO generator drag am.”

tkinzystar:

“Don’t deceive any woman. As a man, always make your intention clear. No matter what do that. A woman that still wanna run things with you, will surely do. Don’t need to hind your babe or wife to have fun elsewhere. Na weak men dey behave like that.”

gungirl001:

“Chioma wear white Davido stain am , Chioma wear black Davido pour am bleach ‍♀️.”

sir_eltee:

“Anytime Davido che@t on Chioma, he leaves as evidence. He doesn’t even use protection.”

Arewa1eniola:

“If this is true I dnt care how many fans David has yes I like his music but truth be told he’s not decent, lack self control and his acts r disgusting and nothing anyone cn tell me David dsnt love Chioma period. U can’t love someone and treat them this way never especially what happened to them recently gosh.”

Anita Brown shares receipts of her relationship with Davido since 2017

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that US lady Anita Brown called out Davido for getting her pregnant and wanting her to get rid of it.

According to Anita, they met in 2017, and they have been on and off since then. She also added that she never knew he was married.

The 29-year-old US lady also shared receipts online and other messy chats between her and Davido.

