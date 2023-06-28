Nigerian singer Davido’s alleged pregnant US side chick, Anita Brown, has spoken again on his marriage to Chioma

According to her, Davido has had a lot of girlfriends and she went ahead to ask what 30-year-old millionaire wants a wife

Anita’s take on Davido’s marriage with Chioma got many Nigerians talking after it went viral on social media

Davido’s alleged pregnant American side chick, Anita Brown, has once again shared her thoughts on the music star’s marriage.

Recall that Anita caused a huge buzz on social media after she revealed she was pregnant for Davido while adding that she had no idea he was married.

Anita had taken to her Instagram stories to share receipts of her relationship with the singer while posting screenshots of some of their messy chats.

Nigerians react as Davido's alleged US side chick Anita speaks on marriage to Chioma. Photos: @ninatheelite, @davido

What 30-year-old millionaire wants a wife? - Anita

In one of such Instastory posts, the 29-year-old businesswoman had told netizens not to be deceived by social media. According to her, the music star’s relationship is not consistent and he has had no many women and girlfriends. She then advised fans to do their homework before attacking her.

Also in the post, Anita proceeded to suggest that Davido did not want to get married. According to her, no newly wedded man would be doing the things he did. She then asked netizens what wealthy 30-year-old celebrity would want a wife.

In her words:

“He’s so mad he had to get married. Any newlywed is not doing all this! He’s 30 years old! Pack it up! What 30 year old millionaire wants a wife? An artist at that? Be realistic!”

See a screenshot of the post below:

Nigerians react as Anita Brown suggests Davido did not want to marry Chioma

Anita’s post on Davido’s marriage to Chioma raised reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

_v_a_l_e__ree:

“Sofia too loud, she talks too much, she is bitter , this that , Gbam una done jam una match , preach sister .”

Itzmr_rex:

“When you surround yourself with your friends, from your manager to your lawyer, who would advise you properly or positively, He needs a new circle of people around him.”

trina_joness:

“I just feel bad because people are saying Davido was forced to marry Chioma which isn’t true . Last year Davido was at that pastor’s house promising love to Chioma , he keeps leading her on, he keeps going back to beg her she didn’t force him ‍♀️.”

___matino:

“We practice selective criticism, if it was yul that did a legal thing you people won't let him breathe, but since it's davido u will defend him with ur life .. hypocrisy of the highest.”

metallic_ug:

“Davido even dey tell her "look sexxy for me" Married Man. Dehm, I give up.”

greenystephy:

“Tuface walked so Davido would fly tụlee ee for Baba agba.”

Goldenson3345:

“Well I don’t normally comment but to be sincere, if truly David had an affair with this particular lady in question then I must be forced to ask the kind of persons he hangs around with, who are actually your friends, those aren’t friends at all cause they ain’t telling you truth, man you are suppose to leave all these women for now and focus ‍♀️on your music which you are known for this isn’t the Hitmaker David we used to know, you are married for Christ’s sake, Haba so many scandals and dramas around you already, package yourself well and make ur circle ⭕️ a bit smaller and stop given out so much informations about yourself out there, you are too easily accessible kilode, it’s not about being a nice guy or the humble one but at least, they should be a limit and boundary to everything in life,this is just a friendly advice from a well wisher .”

I don't want your husband - Davido's Anita tells Chioma

Davido’s alleged American side chick, Anita Brown, has now addressed the DMW boss’ wife, Chioma.

In a video message posted on social media, the 29-year-old businesswoman told people to stop attacking her before making it clear that she did not want to have Davido for herself.

According to Anita, she is a very God-fearing person, and God loves her. She explained that she had no intention of spoiling anybody’s relationship and that she did not even know that Chioma was also pregnant.

