Celebrated British model Naomi Campbell, sparked reactions online with the announcement of her newborn

Fans and friends took to several social platforms to congratulate the world-class star on the addition to her family

In the photo uploaded by the supermodel, she clutched her infant's hand beside her two-year-old daughter as she went on to advise women

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

British supermodel Naomi Campbell has announced that she has welcomed her second child (a baby boy).

The 53-year-old supermodel revealed the birth of her second child, on Thursday, June 29. Campbell made the unexpected revelation on Instagram, posting a photo of herself and her two-year-old daughter holding hands with the newborn.

Naomi Campbell, 53, has welcomed a baby boy with an official announcement on Thursday, June 29 Credit: @naomi

Source: Instagram

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence," she captioned the post. "A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome Babyboy."

"It’s never too late to become a mother," Campbell added, along with the hashtag #mumoftwo. She did not reveal the name of her son.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See her post below

Naomi Campbell’s new birth stirs reactions online

Nigerians congratulated the British model on the newest addition to her family, while many made fun of her opulence and giving birth at such an age. See their comments below:

eric_olayinka:

"Elizabeth of our generation, congratulations ."

queen.veeeev:

"Menopause is only for broke people."

blonde_pina:

"Naija women wan die for “MRS” title while other foreign girls are becoming successful and independent."

i_am_ayo.a:

"It’s better to have a child at 53, when you have all it requires to be A PARENT, than at 25 & have your kid have to hustle their way & train themselves through life!!"

joygolddust:

"It’s like this marriage thing doesn’t work if you want to be successful… God this wasn’t the plan oh."

9jasingles_partner_connects:

"Wow. Congratulations. Congratulations. Congratulations. Wow. Campbell the beautiful damsel . WIZZY bestie. Run way model celebrity of class."

iamsantiago_1:

"She has accomplished alot. I love this for her."

Excited Naomi Campbell joins DJ Cuppy to do Tiktok Dance

Ace Nigerian socialite and entertainer DJ Cuppy got people talking online with a recent clip she shared on her page featuring herself and famous British supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Cuppy had shared a post on her page revealing in the caption that she could convince Campbell to do a TikTok dance challenge video with her.

DJ Cuppy was seen with Campbell as she revealed she was able to make her do her first TikTok dance challenge.

Source: Legit.ng