A man and his wife stepped out with their five children, and the video went viral and attracted 481.9k views on TikTok

The family is expecting another child as the woman is currently heavily pregnant, and their number will soon increase

The mother is already a mother to two sets of twins, and this has made many people to call her a blessed woman

A woman and her husband have melted many hearts on TikTok after they stepped out with their children.

In the video, it was seen that the woman and her husband currently have five beautiful children.

The woman who is pregnant already has two sets of twins. Photo credit: TikTok/@thejacksonsofatlanta.

Source: TikTok

What made the video more endearing to the audience is that the woman is currently pregnant and would give birth anytime soon.

Woman and her husband shows off their five children

When she gives birth, the number of children will swell and become six. People are tapping into their blessing. The woman's TikTok bio explains that she is a mother to two sets of twins.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The video shows them walking hand in hand in the streets. How they lined up and walked on the road gave many people joy. The video was posted by @thejacksonsofatlanta.

They captioned the video:

"Beautiful family of six kids under four. We love our family so much."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a pregnant mother of five

@Kimberly Stansbur550 said:

"Well at least we know you are good at something."

@Monnette & Ninnette’s Page said:

"Wait what? 5 boys? Only momma the girl whoop we need a baby girl!! Hope she’s baking inside."

@tamo said:

"That's absolutely great hun carry on."

@babyj said:

"They are a beautiful family."

@user4151193938253 said:

"God protect the family."

@cathy said:

"You guys you are talented. Congratulations."

@Makeba Taylor Shri said:

"What a beautiful family; continue to hold each other's hands in life."

Nigerian woman welcomes triplets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman welcomed triplets through IVF.

In a video, the woman explained that she returned from the UK to Nigeria to do the IVF after failing to achieve success over there.

The woman said that she did six failed IVFs in the UK but the 7th one in Nigeria gave her triplets.

Source: Legit.ng