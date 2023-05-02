Nigerian female disc jockey Cuppy recently stirred the reactions of her fans as she hinted at something she made British supermodel Naomi Campbell do

In a clip shared on her Instagram page, DJ Cuppy was seen with Campbell as she revealed she was able to make her do her first TikTok dance challenge

The billionaire heiress, who recently returned to Lagos, Nigeria, looked very excited in the teaser clip she posted on her page

Ace Nigerian socialite and entertainer DJ Cuppy has got people talking online with a recent clip she shared on her page featuring herself and famous British supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Cuppy had shared a post on her page revealing in the caption that she could convince Campbell to do a TikTok dance challenge video with her.

Nigerian female DJ, Cuppy stirs reactions online after she teased her fans with a clip of herself and British Model Naomi Campbell doing a TikTok dance challenge. Credit: @cuppymusic/@naomi

Source: Instagram

Ifeoluwa, as her billionaire father Femi Otedola calls her, revealed the clip she did with the British model was the latter's first ever.

Cuppy has yet again shown her capacity to influence crème de la cremes.

See Cuppy's post revealing that she did a TikTok dance challenge video with Naomi Campbell:

See how netizens reacted to Cuppy's TikTok teaser with Naomi Campbell

@sue_kapi_:

"I would like to see."

@teenblog_23:

"We all wanna see❤️."

@mmtnipsey:

"Who else is not interested ."

@policeonblack:

"Lets go there Cuffy."

@popularphenomena:

"All I getting from this is that Naomi won’t be at the MetGala."

@_roulie:

"Bring it on Cuffy, can't wait to see you do your yeye dance steps."

@abehhelen:

"I Cuppy that."

@sugarbabynbgz:

"Lifestyle Top no cap Homie."

@witty_telizar:

"Nobody want to see that stinky dance."

@endowed111:

"My queen boo love you till death."

Source: Legit.ng