Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy is currently on vacation with her fiancé, Ryan Taylor, and British top model, Naomi Campbell.

Florence took to Instagram to disclose that this was the first time she and her man will be on a vacation as engaged couples.

Not stopping there, she stated that the company was the best way to cool off after a crazy whirlwind of experiences.

According to the billionaire’s daughter, situations like these are good for the body and mind.

In her caption, she wrote:

"This trip away was the PERFECT escape for @ryan_taylor and I, as it’s been a mad whirlwind! It’s our first holiday together since we got engaged, so it’s a moment we’ll always cherish

It’s amazing how much love, humour, inspiration, and friendship can be found with new friends. Thank you @moalturki & @kkatinka_ for bringing so much joy into our trip!

Now… I'm feeling Sso energized and SO ready to take on the world! I know the summer will bring so many possibilities, and I'm ready to make the most of it! ⭐️ #CuppyDat."

See her post below

Netizens react

manioflife_:

"Energy smooth, positive vibe beautiful people ❤️ I love the fact you are happy sis ✨."

lad_ybillion:

"Divine is love.❤️❤️❤️"

starrgirlrosie:

"I love to see u happy ."

michhygold:

"Enjoyment galore CupRyan."

