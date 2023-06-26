Prankster Trinity Guy, who was recently arrested by the Police, was taken to court on where Monday, July 26, where he was remanded

The court also denied his bail and also ordered the parents of the little girl he allegedly abused to be reprimanded with him

The latest update has since stirred reactions on social media, with many dropping different comments

Prankster and skit maker Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, better known as Trinity Guy, on Monday, July 26, appeared before a Magistrate Court in the Iyaganku area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The skit maker, who was quizzed by the Oyo state police command over one of his skits where he allegedly abused a minor, was remanded in prison alongside the little girls' parents.

Court adjourns Trinity Guy's case till July 11. Credit: @iamtrinityguy

Source: Instagram

Tribune reported that Trinity's counsel, Olúdáre Adebayo, urged the court to grant his client bail, which was denied as the Magistrate PO Adetuyibi stated that the allegation against the Skit maker is currently receiving the attention of the state Ministry of Justice.

The case has now been adjourned till July 11.

Netizens react as Trinity Guy is remanded

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

luxurykiddieshub:

"E get one other guy that used a baby with diaper too. Very disgusting skit."

owotope77:

"He go do ileya for prison and he don buy Ram down.. the rest skitmakers shud learn from this."

emmy_young_official:

"Good! The parents should be remanded as well, I’m very sure they’re not aware of the prank and trinity just tell them to play along since e don turn police matter."

leotus15:

"Why should the parents of the little girl be remanded alongside Trinityguy? What's their offence?"

candydaddy007:

"I don talk am say him skit go put am for trouble one day but they should free him regardless."

Viral clip by Trinity Guy that led to his arrest

The Nigerian police force's public relations officer (PRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, sparked reactions online some days back when he called for the arrest of skit maker Trinity Guy, Legit.ng reported

The PRO noted that the bases for the call hinged on Trinity Guy's constant infringement of the human rights of his prank victims.

However, another clip of Trinity Guy using a 12-year-old girl in his prank video where some sexual matters were discussed, led to another call by the PRO stating that his crime in this case was child abuse and molestation.

Source: Legit.ng