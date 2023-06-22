Some days back, Nigeria police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, struck a chord within many people after he made a call for the arrest of prankster Trinity Guy

In the call for his arrest, the police PRO noted that the skit-prankster was infringing on the rights of some of his victims with his pranks

Adejobi shared a clip of the prankster using a 12-year-old girl in his prank and labelled it as child abuse and molestation

The Nigerian police force's public relations officer (PRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, sparked reactions online some days back when he called for the arrest of skit maker Trinity Guy.

The PRO noted that the bases for the call hinged on Trinity Guy's constant infringement of the human rights of his prank victims.

More video evidence emerge as Police PRO calls for the arrest of Trinity Guy for child abuse and molestation. Photo credit: @trinityguy/@temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

Muyiwa made the call on social media, and it was supported by many people. Nonetheless, some opposed it.

However, another clip of Trinity Guy using a 12-year-old girl in his prank video where some sexual matters were discussed led to another call by the PRO stating that his crime in this case was child abuse and molestation.

Watch the video of Trinity Guy using a 12-year-old girl for his prank that stirred public anger:

See some of the reactions that the viral clip sparked online

@sisieko_foodservices:

"Viewers have been warning him for a while on his extreme pranks, but he won't just listen... Nemesis is here now."

@iam_therealjummy:

"Omg ..this is totally wrong."

@toluwabori45:

"Let’s agree this guy no get sense. What about the rest of his team? Omo, na to surround yourself with smart and wise people ooo."

@ojulewastudio:

"What did I just watch . This the height of it..."

@choicest_exclusive_services:

"Now this is the height of it...haba!"

@temitayo_yoade:

"This is nonsense ."

@horlahsorjy:

"This one just serve enter police hand....nobody go help am beg what rubbish. Is this one content?"

@alhajamahmudshukurat:

"He needs to go to prison for this."

@onugz:

"@19902111chi one of his skits making rounds on socials."

