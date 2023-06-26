A butcher, Usman Buda, attached to Sokoto Abattoir, was killed, on Sunday, June 25, for alleged blasphemy

The police in the state reiterated that blasphemy is a criminal act in Nigeria and that lynching is also a crime

Nigerians who saw the video of the killing on social media are appalled at the development

Sokoto, Sokoto state - An irate mob in Sokoto state on Sunday, June 25, killed a butcher, Usman Buda.

Buda was accused of making blasphemous comments against the Islamic prophet, Muhammad

A butcher, Usman Buda, was killed on Sunday, June 25, by extremist Muslims over an alleged blasphemous comment. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Police speak on killing of Sokoto man

The Sokoto state police command has confirmed the murder, Premium Times reported.

While noting that an investigation was ongoing to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book, the police revealed that the mob escaped the scene and left the victim unconscious, where he was rescued and taken to Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital in Sokoto for treatment, where he was later confirmed dead.

Punch reported that the butcher allegedly made the comment during an argument with another trader at the Sokoto main abattoir at about 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 25. However, there is no clear account of what exactly the slain butcher said to have warranted the jungle justice.

Since news of the incident hit the internet, social media users have been commenting.

Legit.ng captures some Twitter comments below:

@UnlimitedEniola wrote:

"I hope the fanatics in Sokoto will one day be healed or get exterminated by the law. How do you fight for a Supreme being capable of ending everything? They tag someone a blasphemer, then stone to death. It was Deborah Samuel (May 12, 2022), now Usman Buda (June 25, 2023)."

@Ife_yimika said:

"The murder of Usman Buda in Sokoto today is an absolute tragedy& the images of children participating in the horrific act is deeply disturbing! The Nigerian govt must find a way to protect the sanctity of life. Lives are being lost needlessly on too many fronts. Enough is Enough."

@crownbeetalks commented:

"Deborah was stoned death because blasphemy, the government take no action. Now Usman Buda also stoned to death because of blasphemy yesterday and thier is in support of this. The two events happened in Sokoto. Take note."

Deborah Samuel: Police declare fleeing 'prime suspects' in viral video wanted

Legit.ng had reported on a similar case to Buda's.

The police in Sokoto declared the men seen in the viral video of the murder of Deborah Samuel, the killed 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, for culpable murder.

The Sokoto state police command’s public relations officer, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, made this disclosure on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, through a statement.

Source: Legit.ng