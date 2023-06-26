Following the news that skit maker Trinity Guy has been denied bail and remanded in prison over his dangerous skit, Adeniyi Johnson has waded in

The actor on his page begged the police and related agencies to have mercy on Trinity Guy and let him go

Adeniyi Johnson noted that the skit maker was looking for what to eat legally but fell on the wrong side of the law

Prankster and skit maker Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, better known as Trinity Guy, on Monday, July 26, appeared before a Magistrate Court in the Iyaganku area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The skit maker was quizzed by the Oyo state police command over one of his skits where he allegedly abused a minor, and has been remanded in prison alongside the little girl's parents.

Actor Adeniyi Johnson begs for Trinity Guy

In a post on the actor's page, he called on the police PRO Adejobi and other concerned bodies to temper justice with mercy.

According to Adeniyi, he and other people agree the skit maker did something wrong and absurd.

He, however, noted that Trinity Guy was simply looking for a means to earn a livelihood legally, and must have learnt his lesson.

Adeniyi wrote:

"@nigerianpoliceforce @adejobimuyiwa. We beg you with all that you hold dearly!!! Cc @iamtrinityguyz."

See the actor's post below:

Netizens react to Adeniyi Johnson's post

While some fans agreed with the actor and vegged on behalf of Trinity Guy, others urged him to sit the situation out.

Read comments below:

cecechardey:

"It's better you all sit this one out. Overtime, you all are in his comment section telling him 'be careful, don't let them slap you' because you all know how inappropriate his skits are, he never listened nor toned the skits down. Harassing people on the street all in the name of skit, if a common man came out to report him, will you post this? Do not interfere with the law. "

sisi_sucre:

"I want to assume you Yoruba actors don’t understand what child abuse is, you lot don’t really understand the gravity that’s why you come out publicly to back people caught in the act, I pray you don’t experience it with your own kids before you understand, something wey una suppose dey distant una self from."

festus_72:

"5yrs inprisonment isn’t too much for him jhare no beg police for him at all."

dr_schofield:

"Thank you @adeniyijohnson this is a good move and my point of view, the hate was too much, not really for the contents but for the guy, many people don't just like him and it's not fair."

phumzyt:

"You can make your skits enjoyable without any act of violence or harassment."

kennyluv3:

"Please sit this one out ooo baba Ibeji that guy needs to be thought a lesson. His pranks are always extreme and he has been warned severally but he doesn't care."

wumees:

"How will u feel if d girl child is ur daughter y are u supporting rubbish O ga fun yii o and u call urself a father?"

Viral clip by Trinity Guy that led to call for his arrest by Police PRO Muyiwa Adejobi trends

The Nigerian police force's public relations officer (PRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, sparked reactions online when he called for the arrest of skit maker Trinity Guy.

Muyiwa made the call on social media, and it was supported by many people. Nonetheless, some opposed it.

However, another clip of Trinity Guy using a 12-year-old girl in his prank video where some sexual matters were discussed led to another call by the PRO stating that his crime in this case was child abuse and molestation.

