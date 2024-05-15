Nigerian actress Rita Edochie addressed critics on her relationship with nephew Yul Edochie amid his marital saga

She highlighted that most of the times she came out to talk about his marriage and his first May Edochie, there was always a solid reason behind it

The veteran went on to explain ways the filmmaker's second wife is reportedly keen on working against her and May

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has sent a message to those accusing her of sabotaging the marriage of her nephew, Yul Edochie, and his first wife, May Edochie.

Recall that the couple, who have been married for nearly two decades, divorced after he secretly impregnated and married his colleague Judy Austin.

Rita Edochie fires shots those blaming her for Yul's marital saga. Credit: @yuledochie, @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

On the other hand, May has initiated a divorce as they are still undergoing due procedures.

In her recent post, Rita Edochie alleged that critics have peddled rumours about her masterminding Yul's failed marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She stated that before she makes any post on Yul Edochie or his first wife, May, who happens to be her favourite, something must have prompted it. She declared that the filmmaker was her son, just as he was the father of May's children, and nothing could be done about it.

"WHETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT, YUL EDOCHIE IS STILL MY SON AND MY SON, HE WILL REMAIN SAME WAY MAY YUL EDOCHIE BELIEVES THAT YUL IS STILL THE FATHER OF HER CHILDREN AND CAN NEVER DO ANYTHING TO HURT HIM JUST LIKE YOU ARE DOING BUT SO LONG AS YOU DRAMA DEV!L DECIDED TO LEAVE FIRST AND SECOND MAN YOU HAD TO COME SCATTER MAY EDOCHIE'S HOME."

Rita further alleged that Judy Austin's camp has a WhatsApp group where she pays social media users to attack her and May with false narratives on the internet.

The vibrant veteran tagged them as 'paid defenders of cheats and infidels' and highlighted that her quad was stronger than theirs.

"THE PEOPLE DOING ALL THESE ARE GHOST MEMBERS FROM THE WHATSAPP GROUP RECRUITED BY HER WHATSAPP TEAM TO ATTACK MAY AND I BUT TOO BAD YOU CAN'T SHUT ME NOR THE MAYNATION UP. WE ARE WAY STRONGER THAN YOU EV!L DOERS PUT TOGETHER. NDI ALA NDI ALA."

See her post below:

Reactions trail Rita Edochie's outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

calabar_bridalhair_:

"Unfortunately, Queen May is loved and respected effortlessly."

judy_obasi_is_bleaching_2b_may:

"Mama came with AK47....Mama said the husband snatcher left her first and second husband."

calabar_bridalhair_fascinators:

"Unfortunately, Queen May is loved and respected effortlessly."

judy_location_refreshment:

"Mama don't worry, come rain come sunshine on Queen May's mandate we stand."

vicky_eba:

"Louder louder mama,you can someone leave her first and second marriage to go destroy another woman home if not wickness."

mickndovie:

"Tell them mama.. they created many fake account to attack everyone who supported queen May but they forgot queen May nation is strong than them.we pin here."

Yul Edochie reportedly denies marrying Judy

Legit.ng had reported that Yul and May, his first wife, were in court to dissolve their marriage of many years.

According to reports, Yul denied being married to his colleague, Judy Austin, and claimed that they were only skit makers.

May's lawyer noted that she had nothing to prove in court as the evidence that her husband committed adultery was obvious.

Source: Legit.ng