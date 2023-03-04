A video clip of veteran Nigerian Fuji musician Kwam1 reacting unusually when at his 66th surprise birthday party has sparked conversations online

In the viral clip, Kwam1 was seen looking stunned while asking his wife, Ropo, why she didn't tell him she was planning to throw him a birthday party

Some fans have reacted to the viral video querying why K1 de Ultimate reacted the way he did to his wife instead of hugging or thanking her for celebrating him

A video from the surprise birthday party of veteran Nigerian Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal aka Kwam 1, trends online.

Kwam 1, who recently turned 66 years old, looked stunned in the trending online clip as he walked into the hall where his surprise birthday party took place.

Reactions have a viral video of Kwam 1 looking stunned after his wife threw him a surprise birthday party at 66. Photo credit:@goldmynetv

In the trending clip, the veteran musician couldn't help but ask his wife why she didn't tell him before organising a birthday party to celebrate him.

The party occurred in Lagos, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, on Friday, March 2, 2023.

See the trending from Kwam 1's 66th surprise birthday party:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip of Kwam1 arriving at his surprise birthday bash

@babie_busie:

"I'm I the only one who doesn't see any connection between himself and his wife. At least he should have thanked and hugged her for the surprise before going to see his guests."

@adesmartv:

"So Ayinde 66 and his daddy City boy 70 it's well with 9ja ."

@rammyexquisiteworld:

"Kwam 1 is angry with his wife telling her why did she do that without telling him…. Congratulations to him."

@mz_obadex:

"This is huge congratulations sir thanks to ur Darl wife she nailed."

@bolabusuyi:

"Bitter comments from the bitter ones. Congratulations to Kwam1."

@ayvibez__:

"Throw myself a party and act surprise."

@teefluffycakes:

"They say something naa surprise ,u say why them no tell u. Kwam 1 keep calm and enjoy ur day."

@layo4sure:

"Ah swear this woman go retain Marshal for long,she just get the password."

@leksidesneh:

"Na hin go pay the money for the surprise but e no go know."

@ejiiree:

"His wife was expecting a hug for the surprise but Mayegun never wake up from d surprise."

@folalondon:

"This is what they want to use Nigeria money on una neva see anything."

Fans hail Kwam 1 as drinks Garri with Ogunfe meat to celebrate boxing day, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerians have stormed the Instagram page of internationally famous Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal Kwam 1 to hail him over a viral clip he recently posted.

Kwam 1, in the clip shared on his page, was sighted soaking Garri, a local Nigerian pudding with goat meat.

The viral video stirred up a storm as some queried the veteran musician for sharing such a clip of himself. In contrast, many others hailed K1 for showing himself as a proud Ijebu-man who enjoys the indigenous cuisine of his native homeland Ijebu-Ode.

