Belgium publicly challenges FIFA after Folarin Balogun's World Cup suspension is put on hold

The Belgian FA argues the decision contradicts FIFA's own disciplinary regulations

The United States welcomes the ruling as Balogun becomes available for the round of 16 clash

Belgium have launched a strong protest against FIFA after the world football governing body suspended Folarin Balogun's World Cup ban, allowing the United States striker to feature in Monday's round of 16 clash between both countries.

The decision has triggered one of the biggest controversies of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) insisting FIFA's ruling goes against its own disciplinary code and competition regulations.

USA's Folarin Balogun steps on Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovi foot and received a red card. Robert Gauthier

Source: Getty Images

Balogun had been expected to sit out the knockout encounter after receiving a straight red card during the USA's 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier in the tournament.

However, FIFA's independent disciplinary committee later suspended the one-match ban under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, placing the sanction on a one-year probationary period and making the Monaco striker immediately eligible to play against Belgium.

The ruling has been celebrated in the United States but fiercely criticised in Belgium.

Belgium questions FIFA's interpretation of its own rules

In a strongly worded statement released on Sunday, the RBFA expressed disbelief over FIFA's decision.

"The Royal Belgian Football Association is astonished by FIFA's decision to declare suspended United States player Folarin Balogun eligible to play in the USA-Belgium match on Monday."

Belgium acknowledged that FIFA relied on Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code, which permits the disciplinary committee to suspend the enforcement of certain sanctions.

However, the federation argued that another section of the same code leaves no room for interpretation.

"Article 66.4 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code clearly provides that a red card automatically results in a suspension for the team's next match, as has been the case for every previous sending-off during this FIFA World Cup."

The Belgian FA also pointed to the tournament regulations, insisting they clearly state that any player dismissed through either a straight red card or a second caution must automatically miss the following match.

According to the federation, the same understanding had repeatedly been communicated by FIFA through official circulars, coordination meetings and workshops held before the tournament.

Belgium considers further action

The RBFA suggested it may not stop at issuing a public statement.

It said it was exploring every possible avenue to defend what it described as the sporting integrity of the competition.

"To safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and protect the fundamental principles of fair play at this FIFA World Cup and future tournaments, the RBFA is investigating all potential options."

Belgian FA president Pascale Van Damme, who also serves on the FIFA Council, reportedly travelled to Seattle as discussions surrounding the controversy intensified.

At the time of writing, FIFA had not publicly responded to Belgium's latest criticism.

United States welcomes Balogun's availability

FIFA President Gianni Infantino shows Donald Trump the World Cup Trophy in the Oval Office. Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

While Belgium expressed frustration, the atmosphere in the American camp was completely different.

The United States Soccer Federation welcomed the disciplinary committee's ruling and immediately shifted focus to the knockout encounter.

"We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow."

The statement continued:

"Our full attention is focused on the round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans."

United States President Donald Trump also reacted after the decision became public.

Writing on Truth Social, he said:

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right and reversing a great injustice!"

Balogun's availability represents a significant boost for Mauricio Pochettino's side as they attempt to overcome Belgium and reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

The 25-year-old has been one of the USA's standout performers at the tournament, scoring three goals and contributing to every World Cup match he has featured in so far.

Whether FIFA's controversial decision continues to dominate headlines may ultimately depend on what unfolds when both nations meet in Seattle, but Belgium have already made it clear they believe the governing body's latest ruling has opened a major debate over consistency and fairness at football's biggest tournament.

Trump weighs US entry restrictions for pregnant foreign women

Legit.ng previously reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering fresh measures that could restrict some pregnant foreign women from entering the United States as part of efforts to curb what officials describe as "birth tourism."

Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller said the proposal remains under review, adding that the administration is closely examining whether travellers suspected of entering the country for childbirth should continue to be granted entry.

Source: Legit.ng