Toyin Abraham's movie Ijakumo recently became available on Netflix, and the actress did the most to push it before then

To her surprise, the movie was met with criticism on Twitter, and the filmmaker fought people daring to criticise her craft

The actress on her Twitter page revealed that her movie was attacked because she chose to support Tinubu

Popular actress Toyin Abraham's Ijakumo on Netflix was met with criticism, probably more than she was expecting.

The movie star wasted no time attacking her critics on Twitter, making it clear that the hate came from another place.

According to her, people opened a Whatsapp group just to bash her movie, and it's all because she chose her candidate and supported him to become president.

The actress wrote:

"You all went to create WhatsApp group cos of Ijakumo the born again striipper, pls continue maybe it’s today I will kuku break the table. You all will tell the world why choosing my own candidate is a crime and yours isn’t. Loni yi mo mura yin wa."

View the tweet below:

Hours after the tweet above, the actress dropped another thanking people who appreciate her work and encouraged criticism with love.

The tweet read:

"Thanks to everyone that have seen IJAKUMO the born again striipper, pls you can always criticize with love and it will be accepted and to everyone who genuinely love and appreciate my work and feel bad about anything tweeted pls always remember I’m human and I love you all❤️"

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham's tweets

The actress' tweets were met with mixed reactions. Her fans supported her, while others dropped different opinions.

Read some comments gathered below:

@OBO_master:

"Lmao nobody created anything. You’re not that important."

@ManLikeBright:

"Nobody even noticed you dropped a movie, promote your shlt and move on in peace Asiwaju baby."

@QualityQuadry:

"Very annoying bunch of hopeless and bad losers. The more they spread hate against IJAKUMO the more the film keeps gaining grounds."

@Eloka51:

"Always creating one imaginary event or story to push Tribalism and Bigotry. It is Akintola’s playbook."

@Ms_Ojo:

"The other time it was because Funke was sabotaging you, now it is political. You may be hardworking and have passion for films, but you are just not good at story construction. Pele."

@abayomisleek:

"Ijakumo is the real deal. Wow. Frightened and thrilled ...More grace."

@Ayekarib0:

"You’re shameless. So this is your new publicity stunt?"

Toyin Abraham hires Alapini to market Ijakumo on Netflix

Fans of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham had no choice but to watch her movie, Ijakumo, on Netflix.

Part of the actress' marketing strategy was getting her senior colleague Alapini, who plays the role of a herbalist, to appeal to her fans.

Alapini noted that people would watch the movie on Netflix by force and proceeded to rain prayers on netizens even though Toyin wanted him to do otherwise as a herbalist.

