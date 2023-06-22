Toyin Abraham's movie Ijakumo is about to hit Netflix, and she is doing the most to promote it

The actress got her senior colleague, Alapini who plays the role of a herbalist in movies to appeal to her fans to watch Ijakumo on Netflix

The actor got into character and decided to shower people with prayers instead of his usual wicked chants

Fans of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham might have no choice but to watch her movie, Ijakumo, soon to be on Netflix.

Part of the actress' marketing strategy was getting her senior colleague Alapini who plays the role of a herbalist to appeal to her fans.

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham's marketing strategy Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

She started by complaining that some people already vowed not to watch Ijakumo despite her plea.

Alapini noted that people will watch the movie on Netflix by force and proceeded to rain prayers on netizens even though Toyin Abraham wanted him to do otherwise as a herbalist.

The actor mispronounced the name of the movie, giving the video a funny end.

Toyin Abraham wrote:

"Thanks baba mi Alapini we are going live tomorrow 23rd of June. The born again strippper (IJAKUMO) is coming to Netflix tomorrow"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham's video

The actress' video got people laughing and surprisingly, promising to see the movie on Netflix when it drops.

Read some comments below:

mariam_oyakhilome:

"Baba say na born again slippers I sha want to watch Ijakunmo again,i go give 1 person Netflix log in to watch."

hijabibyteephat:

"We wey no see money go cinemas Thanks for bringing it to our reach."

official_hive:

"It’s already on our reminder Mummy ire and we go watch am no lele "

adtoscouture_collections:

"Bami said born again slippers"

elegant_theli:

",at this point we must watch it by force."

officialjbaby_:

"This cracked me up though ...we go watch am.. nor worry."

hadex_35:

"Charm don charm me ooo "

jumbabey:

"We go watch am. Baba have spoken "

prettydressmaker:

"Finally can't wait to watch tomorrow "

bobbie__001:

"This baba too sabi abeg ❤️❤️❤️"

