Nigerian Nollywood actress Annie Idibia sparked sweet reactions from her admirers, who praised her for her latest achievement

The musician’s wife recently shared a video of her multi-million-naira building construction, which amazed fans

The lovely clip showed when the actress happily took a look around her project and was glad about how far she had gone

Annie Macaulay Idibia, the wife of famous Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, has provoked various reactions online after sharing a video of her latest project on Instagram.

The movie star, who has not made headlines in a while, appeared to be working silently on her latest building.

The mother of two took to social media to proudly display the construction of her new project while she moved around to see its progress.

See Annie's video below:

Annie Idibia’s new video sparks reactions

Netizens were happy with what the actress was developing and shared words of encouragement with her. See their reactions below:

rachytee_empire:

"Silent achiever ✨A queen I stan ."

loveegbule:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ lovely congratulations babe as e dey pain them e go dey sweet us as e de sweet us e go dey pain them."

loveableobi

"Swt 16 ever young,who no like it let d person go kpaii."

claireolga:

"Am so proud of this woman….keep building QUEEN."

ebony_hairgallery:

"Congratulations mama .. more of it to come in Jesus name..."

nancy_echefula:

"My Anne, my queen , my African queen."

Annie dumbfounded as 2Baba speaks on how men are wired to cheat

Singer 2baba and his wife, Annie Idibia, spurred massive criticisms online after a clip from a reality show saw them at a table with other stars, speaking on a topic bothering infidelity.

The veteran singer, while sharing his thought, stated that men are wired to cheat.

According to 2Baba, a man could love a woman dearly, but once his 'organ' decides to think for him, he would seek another woman and have an affair with her.

A lady, who was also seated at the table, kicked against 2Baba's opinion as Annie interjected, asking if he was talking generally or about himself.

Reacting to the video, someone said:

"Most men love making excuses for their shiitty habits. Flip the tables now and you’d see them wailing."

