Earlier on, a lady sent an Instagram message to a blogger claiming she was pregnant by Davido

The lady identified as Anita Brown posted a message shortly after saying her account was hacked and she didn't send the messages

Several internet users who saw the message have taken to the comment section to share mixed reactions

Davido is currently trending on social media after messages sent to a blogger by a US-based lady, were leaked online.

Messages sent from the Instagram account of the lady, Anita Brown (@ninatheelite), claimed she was pregnant for the father of three.

Anita says pregnancy claims for Davido was not from her Credit: @ninatheelite, @davido

In the screenshots which have since gone viral, Brown sent two links and instructed the blogger to announce her pregnancy to the world.

When asked for proof, she shared a screenshot of her pregnancy termination appointment with a medical center in Jamaica.

Social media users react to claims lady is pregnant for Davido

cuisine_by_hg:

"We have cheapened the sanctity of marriage and the family unit. Just hearing of pregnancies here and there. All the best. PS: pregnancy won’t make a man love you more or wife you."

a__maka:

"I pity davido’s mental health chaii."

queenieduru:

"hmmmmmmmmm what exactly has Davido done to the world........how is he coping with all this tension stress and pressure here and there? it's either a strange prophecy or one funny woman claiming nonsensethis is even too much to read about just one person tbh.......Being famous is now a curse or something, just so unfair."

cheruby_05:

"E be like say old cats too like women."

temmiey_:

"You people should leave David alone please."

queenies_hairs:

"Chai Wetin David do una self, is he the only artist for Nigeria ni. Make una allow the young man breathe."

chichi1beke:

"Yeah right. She sent those messages herself. No page was hacked."

Lady claiming to be pregnant for Davido responds to critics after claiming IG account was hacked

While she maintains that her account was hacked, Brown is not letting the backlash get to her.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the businesswoman admitted to loving the singer but maintained she did not put out those messages.

She went on to take a swipe at whom appears to be Chioma. Addressing those calling her a clout chaser, she pointed out that the real clout chaser and gold digger is a woman who stays with a man who treats her poorly because he is rich.

Check out the screenshots below:

Screenshots of her posts about the scandal Credit: @ninatheelite

