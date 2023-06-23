Popular female singer Teni Makanaki stirs reactions online after a throwback video clip of her dedicating a song to Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola on his 60th birthday

The viral clip was shared by the former oil magnate on his Instagram page as he continues to drop his weekly throwbacks from his 60th birthday

The 'I Wanna Be a Billionaire' singer, Teni, reacted to Femi Otedola's video calling the wealthy businessman her best friend

Famous singer Teni Makanaki and Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola have got people talking online after sharing an interesting exchange on each other's page.

Femi Otedola, for over 12 weeks, has constantly dropped throwback clips of his friends who sent him birthday wishes when he turned 60.

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola trends online after young female singer Teni Makanaki called him her best friend. Photo credit: @femiotedola/@tenimakanaki

Source: Instagram

The latest instalment of the throwback clip was of Teni Apata. In the trending clip, the singer was seen doing a birthday rendition dedicated to Femi Otedola with her band.

In response to the throwback clip shared by the billionaire, Teni reacted by calling the 60-year-old her best friend.

Other throwback birthday clips that Otedola has shared in the past have featured billionaire Adedeji Adeleke, Seyi Tinubu, boxer Anthony Joshua, Aliko Dangote and many others.

Watch the trending clip shared by Otedola of Teni singing on his birthday:

See some of the comments the clip stirred

@cuppymusic:

"No days off ."

@voc.sun:

"I need a billionaire best friend."

@official_onosbilz:

"E no easy to get friend like David Adeleke. But God give me Elon Musk as friend."

@kevmangrams:

"Billionaire know billionaire artist."

@tiredlagosian:

"She’s so talented."

@ahkachukwu:

"Someone’s father is your best friend.. is your father not supposed to be your bestfriend?"

@decorumpresident:

"Na social media rich best friends don start."

@prankhottie:

"Have money in this life o no be motivation na thre@t."

Source: Legit.ng