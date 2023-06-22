Ace Nigerian TV show host Ebuka catches many by surprise as he adds yet another feather to his cap

The popular reality TV show host trends online as a clip of his recent interview with the former world's richest man Bill Gates goes viral

Ebuka, in a cheeky way, announced his interview with Bill Gates, noting that since the Microsoft boss was there to receive him in New York last year, she had to return the favour

Popular Nigerian TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu trends online after photos of his recent interview with the former world's richest man, Bill Gates, went viral.

Former Big Brother Naija star, Ebuka has stirred massive reactions online after he shared some photos on his page with a cheeky comment about him having to return a favour Bill Gates accorded him last year when he was in New York.

Ace TV show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returns a favour to the former world's richest man, Bill Gates, during a recent visit to Lagos. Photo credit: @ebuka

Legit.ng recalls reporting a while back when the reality TV host was in New York, and he shared fun photos of himself and Bill Gates spending time together.

The Microsoft founder, who is currently in Nigeria, was seen sharing a laugh during an interview session with the ace show host.

See Ebuka's post revealing he had an interview with Bill Gates:

See some of the reactions that Ebuka's interview stirred online

@mariachikebenjamin:

"Keep soaring high Ebuka! Proud of you always! Inspired."

@nrindioma:

"There are levels to this."

@thedorathybachor:

" Do Give Away chairmooooo."

@beautytukura:

"Big Boss ."

@sagadeolu:

"You inspire me!"

@obinnaudora:

"Odogwu, who called who this morning to color coordinate in this Billie blue?

@lalaakindoju:

"It’s the an’ co for me."

@jemimaosunde:

"And you’re twinning on top."

@iam__haywhy083:

"See wetin billionaire wear? Now my brother stop tempting yourself to oppress the street. This is me rn, I don Dey my father house at 30 sha."

@14jay_14:

"@otunba_versace TRILLIONIARE in naira get pot belly but ebuka wey be millionaire in naira get six packs.. This life no balance."

@funnyboneofficial:

"It is the last Slide for me. Ebuka humble o."

@maiatafo:

"Nice outfit . Una plan the blue?."

“The 2023 elections were not particularly fair”: BBNaija’s Ebuka shares his thoughts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian show presenter, fashion enthusiast and former Big Brother Naija housemate Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, recently talked about the 2023 elections and why he thinks the Nigerian political system requires major surgery to get things right in the country.

During a conversation with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, Ebuka gave candid thoughts about the 2023 elections, where he noted that the results were not a fair reflection of the people's mandate.

Recall that the show host publicly announced while presenting Big Brother Titan that he would return to Nigeria to participate in the 2023 presidential elections, which saw him miss a week.

