One of the daughters of Femi Otedola, Temi, is celebrating her birthday on Monday, March 20

Temi's billionaire dad might be having a busy day, but he took time out to come online to celebrate his little princess on her birthday

The affluent businessman shared a picture of himself with the celebrant and noted the good amount of resemblance they have

Nigerian heavyweight billionaire Femi Otedola brought some expensive affection to the online community as he marked his beautiful daughter Temi’s birthday on March 20.

The well-respected business tycoon took to social media to shower his cute little princess with fatherly love and admiration.

Pictures of Nigerian Billionaire Femi Otedola with daughter Temi Credit: @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

Otedola uploaded a picture of himself with his daughter and tagged her as his ‘small twin’.

The photo's caption reads:

"Happy Birthday to my baby angel, @temiotedola," he said, "Temiloluwa, my small twin Papa Loves You so Much …F.Ote."

See his post below:

Nigerians flood the billionaire's post to show massive birthday support

Temi reacted to her daddy’s post, saying:

"Papa miiii."

dasehill_investment:

"Happy birthday to your jewel sir your real estate professional."

eddyobas05:

"Daddy any of your daughter still dey available for marriage?✌️❤️"

syedmadridista_:

"Take her to Rolls Royce shopping!"

ifeoluwa9022:

"I pray that this special day will blossom into achieved goals and accomplished dreams. Happy birthday to the happy person you are.HAPPY BIRTHDAY Temi.otedola."

annfelix_realty:

"Happy birthday to your princess Sir.❤️"

sunmycrown:

"Happy birthday to daddy angel more good life queen Temi."

sdonswizzy:

"Long life dear Temi❤. Stay blessed, Beautiful soul."

Old video of Mr Eazi talking about Temi trends

An old interview with Nigerian Afrobeat singer and soon-to-be-married Mr Eazi recently resurfaced online, where he spoke about how he met his fiancée Temi Otedola.

Mr Eazi's wife-to-be, Temi, is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola.

In the viral clip, the singer revealed that he didn't know how much Temi's billionaire dad was worth at the time he met her.

During the interview, Eazi also revealed that he met Temi through her older sister, famous female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy.

