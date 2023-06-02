Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, has once again shared a video from his talk-of-town 60th birthday celebration

The businessman posted a video of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son, Seyi, celebrating him as he clocked the milestone age

In the heartwarming video, Seyi Tinubu thanked Otedola for taking him as a son and as a brother as he showered prayers on him

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, has once again reminisced about his 60th birthday on social media to the joy of fans.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the businessman shared a throwback video of when the president of Nigeria’s son, Seyi Tinubu, celebrated him on his 60th birthday.

In the video, Seyi was seen expressing his heartfelt gratitude and admiration for Otedola. He revealed that the billionaire took him as a son and a brother.

Femi Otedola shared a video of Seyi Tinubu celebrating him on his 60th birthday. Photos: @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

Seyi also thanked Otedola for always trying to guide him as he showered numerous prayers on his mentor.

He said:

“Mentor! Happy 60th birthday sir. You’re making 60 look like 40, I pray when I'm 60 years old, I actually look just as young as you sir. I have so much love and respect for you and admiration. I want to say a huge thank you so much for always being there for me, for taking me as your son, as your brother and sir for always giving me the best advice and try to guide me as well.

"May God continue to bless you, may God continue to bless your family, may God continue to bless everything you touch, may God continue to bless all those around you that wish you well most importantly. Sir you’re 60 today but I know your 70th, 80th, your 90th, we will all be there to celebrate it with you, a healthy version of you and we wish you all the best. May everything you touch continue to grow, may everything you want continue to be, may God continue to guide you and be with you and bless you. Thank you so much for everything you do and God continue to bless you sir. Happy birthday.”

Femi Otedola accompanied the video with a caption where he also referred to Seyi Tinubu as his 'dear First Son'. He wrote:

“ARCHIVES: #ThrowbackThursday to my 60th birthday wishes received from my dear First Son - ST 1 @seyitinubu.”

See the video below:

Netizens react to Seyi Tinubu’s 60th birthday message to Femi Otedola

A number of social media users took to Femi Otedola’s comment section to react to his birthday message from Seyi Tinubu. Some of them noted that the billionaire only posted it because the inauguration had taken place.

Read some reactions below:

Iambright_n:

“Because his father has been sworn in right ??”

judithoflagos:

“First time i will hear him speak.”

Iamwuliusbaby:

“So you are waiting to post his own video after the inauguration, ok sir we have seen the wishes,oys post my own cod I posted and wished you too”

dokodglobalbusiness:

“Lol funny first son indeed.”

natural_kemi:

“Bad guy……All of a sudden you are now publicly acknowledging him because his father is now the president. I bet with $1 million you. Wouldn’t have acknowledged him publicly if Obi or Atiku had emerged as president.”

beautyatbayng:

“This seyi fine ooo”

Official_evanz:

“Social media made me blv this guy will b speaking like Mc oluomo….E no go better for social media ”

Davido's father celebrates Femi Otedola on 60th birthday

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Femi Otedola shared a rare video of fellow billionaire and Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, celebrating him on his birthday.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Otedola took a trip down memory lane and shared a fond recollection from his 60th birthday.

In the video message, the senior Adeleke showered prayers and praises on Otedola. According to him, the celebrant is a nice man who cares about people and treats everyone around him well.

Source: Legit.ng