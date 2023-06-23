Portable jumped into a crowd in Lokoja, Kogi state during his performance and he was relieved of his watch and other items

The singer finally left and returned to Lagos, but not without letting fans that saw him off know that he was done dirty

The singer in a video told the small crowd that he was stripped naked and still not offered a woman to be with

When Portable wanted to leave Lokoja, Kogi state, some fans gathered to see him and he gave them a piece of his mind.

The singer was stripped of his watch, phone and gold chain after he jumped into the crowd that gathered to watch him.

Portable laments as he leaves Kogi for Lagos Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@mufasatundeednut

In the video sighted online, the singer told the small crowd that he came to their state and was robbed clean of his prized possessions.

To top it all, the Zazu crooner added that he wasn't given any woman to be with despite the fact that people knew where he stayed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

As usual, people found humour in Portable's video even though he talked about his pain.

Read some comments gathered below:

santi_of_scotland:

"Kogi people why Una no give Ika threesome."

samvail__:

"This guy is actually one of the men in this world enjoying real life. His women understand him very well and see has him just talk about hookuup for public and his women are okay with that. Wish all women will understand this."

house_of_onyielle:

"Portable has successfully trended for 2years non stop, he’s about to dethrone awilo logomba."

gylliananthonette:

"He is effortlessly funny"

kingblaze_gram:

"U get 10 wives u still Dey find 2 some "

ladyque_1:

"Dem don finally rip you "

djspicey:

" Dem still no give me huccup do oo."

mizkimoraprecious:

"We suppose know who be portable stylist. Who dress am like that for stage nah "

Portable loses his cool on seeing endowed female Abuja fan

Nigerian singer Portable could not believe that the physical appearance of a female fan he met in Abuja was natural.

The singer stopped her briefly and asked if she paid to have her body worked on, to which she replied that it was her natural gift from God.

The Zazu crooner exclaimed, sending the people around into a fit of laughter. He also asked the cameraman if he could see what the lady 'carried' around.

